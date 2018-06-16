HK approves Chinese law in station

Reuters, HONG KONG

A plan to allow China to enforce its law at a Hong Kong train station on Thursday cleared a final legal hurdle, paving the way for the territory to connect to China’s vast high-speed rail network in September.

The link, which is to cost more than HK$84 billion (US$10.7 billion), marks the first time China can legally enforce its criminal law in the semi-autonomous territory.

Critics have said it cedes territory to China and sets a dangerous precedent for Beijing to apply its laws to other parts of Hong Kong.

A bill passed by the Hong Kong Legislative Council would effectively establish a Hong Kong-China border with two immigration checkpoints inside the West Kowloon Station at the heart of the territory.

The territory’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, says Chinese law does not apply and Chinese officials cannot interfere in local affairs.

Under the new arrangement, also known as “one land, two checks,” part of the new station overlooking the territory’s iconic Victoria Harbour is to be regarded as Chinese territory.

Chinese officials would conduct immigration checks at a joint checkpoint and enforce Chinese law, including criminal law within parts of the station and on trains.

China’s highest legislative body approved the arrangement in December last year and said it does not affect Hong Kong’s autonomy, nor harm its rights and freedoms.

An association representing the territory’s lawyers in December said the plan lacked a firm legal basis and was “the most retrograde step” since the handover of control from the UK to China in 1997.

About 150 protesters shouting “shame” on Thursday night rallied against the plan outside of the Legislative Council, while a few pro-China activists hit gongs to block out their chants.

Student demonstrator Jordan Pang, 20, said the arrangement would deal a blow to people’s personal safety.

“At the station you would be restrained by China’s laws, but we can see China’s laws do not make sense. They suppress human rights and detain dissidents without any reason,” Pang said.

The Express Rail Link is to connect with China’s high-speed rail network, which is the largest in the world, and slash the journey between Hong Kong and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to 48 minutes.

The railway is key to China’s “Greater Bay Area” national development strategy, which aims to bring together Hong Kong, Macau and nine southern Chinese cities to form a business powerhouse that rivals other metropolitan megacity hubs.

Beijing’s tightening grip on the financial hub has stoked social tension and protests, including the 2014 “Umbrella movement” demonstrations that demanded, in vain, full democracy for the territory of 7.3 million.

The abductions of Hong Kong-based booksellers in 2015, who later showed up in Chinese custody, also touched a raw nerve.

However, the territory’s opposition has lost much of its steam following a series of setbacks.

It does not have enough votes to veto Thursday’s bill.