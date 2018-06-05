Agencies

FRANCE

Illegal campsites cleared

Police yesterday began to clear out two illegal refugee camp sites in Paris, following a similar operation last week. A statement from the Paris police department said the campsites were at the Porte des Poissonniers and one next to the Canal Saint Martin. About 500 people have been evacuated — mostly Afghans, but some Africans — and are being taken to lodgings in the Paris region where they can pursue asylum requests.

FRANCE

Macron aide under probe

Anti-corruption prosecutors yesterday said they opened an investigation into President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Alexis Kohler over his links to Italian Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC). The probe is to look into Kohler’s time as a senior civil servant in Ministry for the Economy and Finance from 2012 to 2016, the last two years of which he spent as a cabinet director to Macron, the then-minister. Kohler’s mother is a cousin of Rafaela Aponte, whose husband founded MSC in 1970 and built it up into a global leader. Macron’s office dismissed the allegations as “completely unfounded.”

TUNISIA

Migrants die in boat sinking

At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off the coast near the island of Kerkenna and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said on Sunday. A search and rescue operation was due to resume yesterday morning. Security officials said the boat was packed with about 180 migrants, including 80 from other African countries. A survivor said the captain had abandoned the boat after it started sinking.

JAPAN

Pay cut for Aso over scandal

Minister of Finance Taro Aso yesterday announced he would return 12 months of his ministerial salary, while 20 ministry officials were penalized for tampering with documents related to a 2016 government property sale linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife. Aso apologized over the tampering, which occurred between February and April last year, but said Akie Abe was not directly involved. The tampering was done to ensure the documents matched explanations by Shinzo Abe to parliament about the scandal. Aso is richest minister in the Cabinet thanks to his family’s massive fortune made in the mining business. He earns about ￥30 million (US$274,000) a year as a minister.

UNITED STATES

Dangerous dancing for FBI

Police in Denver, Colorado, are investigating an off-duty FBI agent’s apparently accidental shooting of a man at a nightclub on Saturday, after the agent did a backflip while dancing. A video shows the agent’s gun falling out of his trousers as he executes a backflip. It discharged when he picked it up, hitting another patron in the leg. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW ZEALAND

Ex-sex worker named dame

A former sex worker yesterday was made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honors list in recognition of her services to the sex industry. Catherine Healy was instrumental in bringing about decriminalizing of sex work. She has also led the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective since 1989 and her citation said she had built it “into a globally respected public health provider.” The 62-year-old said she was surprised at the honor.