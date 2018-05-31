Malaysia planning to develop rocks in Singapore Strait

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday said that his government plans to develop some offshore rocks which were the subject of a territorial dispute with Singapore, days after he canceled a big rail project with his southern neighbor.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarded the outcrop, known as Middle Rocks, near the opening of the Straits of Singapore to Malaysia in 2008.

At the same time, the court based in the Netherlands ruled nearby Pedra Branca island belonged to Singapore.

Malaysia sought a review of that ruling last year, in the hope of restaking its claim to Pedra Branca.

Singapore opposed Malaysia’s bid to review the ruling and the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that the ICJ had informed it Malaysia had withdrawn that request.

Malaysia’s newly elected prime minister told a news conference that Malaysia had already been building structures on Middle Rocks.

“It is our intention to enlarge Middle Rocks so we can form a small island for us,” he said.

Mahathir declined to elaborate, saying the plan had not been finalized.

The Singaporean government did not immediately have a comment on the Malaysian plan to build on the rocks.

While Singapore has not been seeking to revive any claim to Middle Rocks, it is likely to keep a close eye on Malaysia’s plan to develop the outcrop at the opening of one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported last year the opening of a maritime base called Abu Bakar on Middle Rocks.

The base comprises a jetty linking two main rocks — 320m apart — a lighthouse and a helipad, a video posted on Facebook by the sultan of the Malaysian state of Johor showed.

Mahathir has already made a major decision affecting relations with Singapore, canceling a project to build a high-speed rail link between Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, and the city-state.

The Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday said that it had not received any official communication from Malaysia on the decision.