Bomb in minibus kills at least 16 in Kandahar

Reuters, KANDAHAR, Afghanistan

A bomb in a minibus yesterday exploded near a security checkpoint in the southern city of Kandahar, causing numerous casualties, officials said.

The blast, near one of the city’s main markets, sent a huge cloud of dust and smoke into the air.

Nematullah Barak, head of Mirwais hospital in Kandahar, said six dead and more 30 wounded, including several children, had so far been brought in, but more casualties were arriving.

Officials later updated the numbers to at least 16 dead, with 38 wounded.

They said the blast appeared to have occurred when the minibus was stopped at a checkpoint of the Afghan National Directorate, but it was not clear whether that was the target.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Taliban have launched a wave of attacks in Ghazni Province, killing at least 14 police officers, including a district police chief and a reserve unit’s commander, officials said yesterday.

Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi said seven of the officers were killed in the district of Dih Yak, including police chief Faizullah Toofan and reserve commander Haji Baraket.

Another seven were killed in Jaghatu district.

The attacks started on Monday night and continued yesterday in Dih Yak, Jaghatu, Ajristan and Qarabagh districts, said Arif Noori, the provincial governor’s spokesman.

Noori said at least 12 other members of the security forces were wounded in the attacks in Dih Yak and Jaghatu districts.

Additional reporting by AP