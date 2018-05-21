Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Sturgeon mulls new vote

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said she would again consider another vote on independence for Scotland when the government offers some certainty over Brexit. Speaking on ITV television’s Peston on Sunday program, she also said her Scottish National Party would not block another Brexit vote on any final deal, but feared what would happen if the different parts of the nation voted for opposite outcomes in the same way they did in 2016. “Once we get some clarity, which hopefully we will in autumn of this year, about the Brexit outcome and the future relationship between the UK and the EU, then I will consider again the question of the timing of an independence referendum,” she said.

DR CONGO

New Ebola cases reported

The Ministry of Health early yesterday said four new cases of Ebola and one death have been confirmed, bringing to 26 the number of deaths from an outbreak in Equateur Province in the northwest. A total of 46 cases of hemorrhagic fever have been reported in the current outbreak, including 21 confirmed cases of Ebola, 21 probable and four suspected. President Joseph Kabila and his Cabinet on Saturday agreed to increase funds for the Ebola emergency response, which now amounts to more than US$4 million. The Cabinet also endorsed a decision to provide free health care in the affected areas and to provide special care to all Ebola victims and their relatives. A new experimental Ebola vaccine will be used to try to contain the outbreak. Vaccinations are expected to start this week, with more than 4,000 doses already in the country and more on the way.

FRANCE

Besson accusation probed

Authorities on Saturday said they were investigating a rape accusation against filmmaker Luc Besson, who denies wrongdoing. A judicial official said a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint on Friday accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and penetrating her at the hotel Bristol in Paris. BFM television and Europe-1 radio cited Besson’s lawyer as saying he denies the accusations.

UNITED STATES

Trump misspells Melania

Melania Trump on Saturday returned to the White House in “high spirits” following a week-long hospitalization for kidney treatment, but President Donald Trump heralded her homecoming with a tweet that referred to her as “Melanie” instead of “Melania.” “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” he wrote before quickly superseding that tweet with another that spelled his wife’s name correctly.

UNITED STATES

Lava threatens key road

Lava oozed toward a key Hawaii highway that serves as an escape route for coastal residents over the weekend, after fresh explosive eruptions from the Kilauea volcano and magma flows. Molten rock from two huge cracks merged into a single stream and was expected to hit coastal Highway 137 if it kept up its rate and direction of flow, County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said. Authorities are trying to open up a road blocked by a 2014 lava flow to serve as an alternative escape route should Highway 137 or Highway 130 be blocked, a National Park Service employee told reporters. The Hawaii National Guard has warned of mandatory evacuations should either road be blocked.