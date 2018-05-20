Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Blasts kill eight, wound 45

Eight people were killed and 45 wounded in a series of explosions targeting a cricket match in eastern Jalalabad, officials said yesterday, the first attack since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. The blasts were triggered among spectators crowded into the stadium at about 11pm on Friday evening as they watched the local “Ramadan Cup,” the provincial governor’s office said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban said they were not responsible in a WhatsApp message. President Ashraf Ghani yesterday condemned the attack. “The terrorists did not stop killing our people, even during the holy month of Ramadan... By carrying out a terrorist attack in a populated sport stadium, once again they have proved that they are not bound to any creed or religion, and they are the enemy of humanity,” a statement from his office said.

CAMBODIA

Lightning kills five people

Five people, including a four-year-old, were killed instantly in a lightning strike, officials said on Friday, as the onset of the rainy season draws near. The group was sheltering from a downpour in a mountainous area of Koh Kong Province’s Thmar Baing District on Thursday, police chief for minor crimes Lay Meng Laing told reporters, adding that three victims were from the same family. The number of lightning deaths has now reached 50 people since January, compared with 41 killed in the same period last year, National Committee for Disaster Management spokesman Keo Vy said. The government had conducted education seminars to warn residents in rural areas about the threats, encouraging them to avoid taking shelter under a tree and not to stand in pools of water, he said. The strikes also hit livestock, killing 36 cows since January, he added.

SOUTH SUDAN

Rebels free hundreds of kids

The UN said more than 200 children have been released by armed groups. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Friday told reporters that a release ceremony was the third this year, bringing the total number of children released this year to 806. “Additional releases are expected in the coming months that could result in more than 1,000 children being freed,” Haq said. The 210 children released included three girls and largely came from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, with eight associated with the National Salvation Front, he said. At the release ceremony on Thursday, the children were formally disarmed and given civilian clothes, Haq said. Once reunited, the children and their families are to be provided with three months of food, vocational training and education, he added.

VENEZUELA

Prison riot leaves 11 dead

Human rights advocates said 11 people died in a prison riot sparked by inmates who wrestled a gun from jailers, prompting an exchange of gunfire. Prisoner rights group A Window on Liberty on Friday reported that two guards and nine inmates died on Thursday in the city of Barquisimeto; 28 people were injured. Jailers have retaken control of Fenix Penitentiary, group director Carlos Nieto said. It was the nation’s second such incident of unrest in two days. Inmates, including jailed Utah native Joshua Holt, on Tuesday mounted a protest at a jail in the capital, Caracas, and posted urgent messages on social media saying that their lives were in danger. Nobody died in that incident.