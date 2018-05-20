Home / World News
Sun, May 20, 2018 - Page 5　

N Korean military officer and civilian defect to S Korea

AFP, SEOUL

A North Korean military officer, accompanied by a civilian, yesterday defected to the South across the Yellow Sea, a South Korean news report said, citing a government source.

“A small boat was spotted in waters off the north of Baengnyeong Island” near the inter-Korean border, the source told Yonhap News Agency, adding that the officer, who holds the rank of major, and a civilian were aboard the vessel.

“They expressed willingness to defect,” the source said.

Relevant authorities were investigating the case, a Korea Coast Guard official said, declining to give details.

The defection was the 14th involving a North Korean soldier since 2000.

The last defection by a North Korean military officer took place in 2008, YTN TV said.

It is the first defection by any North Korean since a historic summit between the two Koreas, which saw their leaders agree to pursue the denuclearization of the peninsula and a permanent peace.

More than 30,000 North Korean civilians have fled their homeland, but it is very rare for them to cross the closely guarded inter-Korean border, which is fortified with minefields and barbed wire.

Most flee across the porous frontier with neighboring China.

This story has been viewed 648 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top