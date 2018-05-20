N Korean military officer and civilian defect to S Korea

AFP, SEOUL

A North Korean military officer, accompanied by a civilian, yesterday defected to the South across the Yellow Sea, a South Korean news report said, citing a government source.

“A small boat was spotted in waters off the north of Baengnyeong Island” near the inter-Korean border, the source told Yonhap News Agency, adding that the officer, who holds the rank of major, and a civilian were aboard the vessel.

“They expressed willingness to defect,” the source said.

Relevant authorities were investigating the case, a Korea Coast Guard official said, declining to give details.

The defection was the 14th involving a North Korean soldier since 2000.

The last defection by a North Korean military officer took place in 2008, YTN TV said.

It is the first defection by any North Korean since a historic summit between the two Koreas, which saw their leaders agree to pursue the denuclearization of the peninsula and a permanent peace.

More than 30,000 North Korean civilians have fled their homeland, but it is very rare for them to cross the closely guarded inter-Korean border, which is fortified with minefields and barbed wire.

Most flee across the porous frontier with neighboring China.