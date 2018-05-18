EU hardens against Trump on trade, Iran

Bloomberg

EU leaders are presenting a determined front to stand up to US President Donald Trump’s threats to penalize EU businesses and scupper the Iran nuclear deal.

As the bloc paved the way for retaliation, its 28 leaders meeting in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, made a rare demonstration of unity in the face of what EU President Donald Tusk called the “capricious assertiveness” of the Trump administration.

Tusk told leaders over a late dinner on Wednesday that the EU would continue fighting for the rules-based international system, despite recent US decisions on climate change, tariffs and on Iran, according to an EU official present.

“Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, someone could even think with friends like that, who needs enemies,” Tusk told reporters. “But frankly speaking, Europe should be grateful to President Trump, because thanks to him we have got rid of all illusions. He has made us realize that if you need a helping hand you will find one at the end of your arm.”

On trade, all agreed to back the European Commission’s insistence that it would not negotiate unless the US grants a permanent exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum, the official said.

“What we demand is no conditions and no limits, and to go back to the situation before,” French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday told reporters on his way into the summit. “The condition for all talks is to lift all threats and tariffs, without mention of a time limit.”

Macron spoke as the commission published a law preparing retaliation, which foresees the possibility of hitting 2.8 billion euros (US$3.3 billion) of US goods imported into the EU with a reciprocal 25 percent levy as of June 20.

Europe’s mood is shifting from shock at Trump’s “America First” agenda to a resolve to close ranks and assert its own position.

Trans-Atlantic tensions came to a head with the US president’s decision announced last week to pull out of the landmark Iran nuclear accord which the remaining signatories — Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK, along with the EU — all say is working.

Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders agreed that the commission is prepared to discuss trade concerns with the US, including deepening energy ties and reform of the WTO once a permanent waiver is in place, the official said.

Merkel, Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May briefed fellow leaders on Iran, after failing to persuade Trump to stick with the accord.

“Everybody in the EU shares the opinion that the Iran agreement is not perfect, but that we should still remain in this agreement and that we should do further negotiations with Iran on the basis of this agreement,” Merkel said.

