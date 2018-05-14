Western diplomats barred from seeing Liu Xia in Beijing

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese authorities have barred five Western diplomats from visiting Liu Xia (劉霞), the widow of the Nobel laureate dissident Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), diplomatic sources said yesterday.

Liu Xia, 57, has been under de facto house arrest despite facing no charges ever since her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

Liu Xiaobo died of cancer last year under guard in a hospital after being convicted of “subversion.”

The diplomats’ visit came following increased concern in recent days about Liu Xia’s psychological health.

The diplomats, including a French and a German envoy and one representing the EU, tried to visit her home on Friday morning, but were turned away by officials at the gate to the complex, the sources said.

Liu Xia’s friends have said she is taking medication for depression and has suffered from heart problems and fainting.

Reporters have tried to visit her home multiple times in recent years, but have been blocked each time by plainclothes men.

The US and EU have called on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government to free her and let her travel abroad.