TURKEY

US bill draws warning

The government would retaliate if the US enacts a proposed law that would halt weapons sales to the country, Minister of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday. Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Friday released details of a US$717 billion annual defense policy bill, including a measure to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey. In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said the measures in the bill were wrong, illogical and not fitting between the NATO allies. "If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate," he said. "What needs to be done is the US needs to let go of this." Ankara plans to buy more than 100 of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, and is in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.

COLOMBIA

Cuba to host talks with ELN

Cuba will host peace talks between the government and leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels aimed at ending a five-decade conflict after Ecuador bowed out last month as host, negotiators said on Saturday. President Juan Manuel Santos is trying to conclude a peace agreement with the country’s 1,500-strong last active rebel group, similar to the one signed with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrillas in November 2016. “After jointly examining the options to renew dialogue as soon as possible,” the government and ELN negotiators will resume talks “in Havana starting next week,” a joint statement read.

UNITED STATES

Lava claims more homes

The number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano climbed to five as some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time. “I have no idea how soon we can get back,” said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates in Puna with his wife on Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight vents have opened in the neighborhood since Thursday.

FRANCE

Paris picnic against Macron

Tens of thousands of protesters in Paris danced, picnicked and railed against President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday at a “party” marking his first year in office. Police fired tear gas on troublemakers on the margins of the largely festive protest, and eight people were arrested. Authorities deployed 2,000 police to the event. “Stop Macron!” read placards at the rally in front of the Opera Garnier. Demonstrators then marched toward the Bastille plaza. The far-left party Defiant France planned the event around the one-year anniversary of Macron’s election on May 7 last year.

UNITED STATES

Man eats 30,000th Big Mac

A retired Wisconsin prison guard has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac, nearly 46 years after eating his first. WBAY-TV reports that 64-year-old Don Gorske of Fond du Lac recorded the milestone at a local McDonald’s on Friday. Gorske says he has eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. He has kept most of the boxes or receipts or has made specific notes in calendars that he has kept. Guinness World Records has recognized Gorske for the most Big Macs consumed since 2016, when his tally was 28,788. Gorske says he has eaten so many because he just loves hamburgers.