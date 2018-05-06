Agencies

CHINA

Media upbeat on US talks

Chinese state media struck an optimistic note on trade talks between Chinese and US officials after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on up to US$150 billion in Chinese goods over allegations of intellectual property theft. The English-language China Daily saw a “positive development” in the two days of talks in an agreement to establish a mechanism to keep the dialogue open, despite “big differences,” as part an effort to resolve trade disputes. The People’s Daily said the talks “laid solid foundation for further talks on trade and economic cooperation, and for ultimately achieving benefits [to both countries] and win-win results.” Xinhua news agency described the talks as “constructive, candid and efficient,” but with disagreements that remain “relatively big.”

UNITED STATES

Trump chides Giuliani

US President Donald Trump is chiding Rudy Giuliani, the aggressive new face of his legal team, to “get his facts straight” about the hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Giuliani quickly came up with a new version. Trump criticized Giuliani even as he insisted that “we’re not changing any stories” about the US$130,000 settlement, which was paid to Daniels to keep her quiet about her allegations of an affair with Trump. Hours later, Giuliani backed away from his previous suggestion that the Oct. 27 settlement had been made because Trump was in the stretch run of his campaign. Giuliani said: “The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the president’s family.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Crocodiles seized at airport

British officials have seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at London Heathrow Airport, the UK Border Force said on Friday. The year-old juvenile saltwater crocodiles were found crammed into five boxes coming from Malaysia. They were bound for a farm in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, where they were to be bred for their meat. The animals had not been packed in accordance with international regulations, making the importation illegal. Each box only had room for four crocodiles, but 10 had been packed into each one. “It is just not acceptable for reptiles to be transported in this way,” said Grant Miller, head of the national Border Force Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species at Heathrow. “The crocodiles had started to fight each other during the flight as space was limited, so little attention had been paid to their welfare.”

GERMANY

Juncker defends Marx

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says German philosopher Karl Marx should not be judged for the crimes that his followers committed decades after his death. Juncker spoke on Friday last week at an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth in the western German city of Trier. Alluding to the crimes committed by social revolutionaries in Russia, China and elsewhere, Juncker said: “Marx isn’t responsible for all the atrocity his alleged heirs have to answer for.” Marx laid the philosophical foundations for communism, an ideology that aims for shared ownership of the means of production and the absence of social classes. A 4.4m statue of Marx, donated by China, was to be unveiled in Trier yesterday. A German group representing victims of communism has criticized the Marx anniversary celebrations.