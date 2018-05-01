Agencies

CHINA

Landslide kills nine in north

A landslide in Shanxi Province yesterday morning trapped and killed nine people. More than 100 firefighters, rescue workers and medical staff were sent to the scene, the Luliang municipal government said on social media. The landslide hit shortly before 5am, the post said. Rescuers with four large machines and five ambulances looked for people who had been trapped, but the search concluded by the early afternoon. There was no immediate word on the cause of the landslide or the identities of the deceased.

JAPAN

Fugitive found after weeks

Police yesterday took a fugitive thief into custody more than three weeks after he fled an open prison, with more than 6,000 officers deployed for the high-profile manhunt. Tatsuma Hirao, 27, a “model” inmate who was serving time for multiple thefts, was arrested on a street near Hiroshima Railway Station, a police spokesman said. Hirao on April 8 gave guards the slip, vanishing from the facility, an “open institution” where inmates can walk around freely. Police detected the fugitive’s fingerprints and several thefts have been reported since his escape. The stolen items included socks, a mobile phone, a wallet, a pair of sandals and a car key, whose owner found a polite note saying: “I’m borrowing your car, but I’ll never damage it.”

PHILIPPINES

Critics blast Kuawit order

A labor group and a senator yesterday accused President Rodrigo Duterte of gambling with the livelihoods of Philippine workers in Kuwait, after he asked them to come home amid a diplomatic dispute over reported labor abuse. Critics said Duterte had no way of guaranteeing that overseas workers would get financial aid and jobs elsewhere, and should not ask those whose income was vital to their families back home to quit their jobs. Senator Risa Hontiveros called Duterte’s request “extremely reckless, shortsighted and uncaring,” while Migrante International doubted the government could provide for returnees.

MYANMAR

UN security officials arrive

Members of a UN Security Council team probing the Rohingya Muslim crisis have arrived in the capital after a visit to Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya who fled military-led violence live in refugee camps. The delegation on a two-day visit is to meet State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and military commander Senior General Min Aung Hlaing before traveling to northern Rakhine State, the area from which the Rohingya fled.

ISRAEL

Pompeo meets Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday ratcheted up rhetoric against Iran and gave boosts of support to the Israelis and Saudis in their standoffs with Tehran. “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region and Iran’s ambition to dominate the Middle East remains,” Pompeo said after a nearly two-hour meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His host agreed. “Iran must be stopped, its quest for a nuclear bomb must be stopped, its aggression must be stopped and we’re committed to stopping it together,” Netanyahu said. Pompeo yesterday spoke in Amman, urging the Palestinians to return to peace talks with Israel, saying the US is open to a two-state solution, which he termed a “likely outcome.” He declined to criticize Israel for its actions in dealing with mass Palestinian protests along the Gaza border.