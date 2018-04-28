Agencies

GERMANY

Police interrupt erotic lesson

Police on Thursday said they rushed to an apartment in southwestern Neustadt after receiving a call about suspected domestic abuse — only to barge in on a voluntary class on Japanese bondage. Neustadt police said a concerned neighbor called to report that two men were abusing a half-naked woman in a nearby apartment. When police arrived, they instead found the tenant, a teacher of Japanese bondage, instructing a couple in the basics of erotic bondage. In a statement titled “Fifty Shades of Neustadt,” police said that “the couple was well and in a good mood” when they inquired about their situation on Wednesday night, adding that they even offered to have the officers participate in the class, which was politely declined.

ISRAEL

Flash floods kill nine teens

Flash floods on Thursday killed nine teenagers who were hiking south of the Dead Sea, Israel Fire and Rescue Services said. The casualties were all 18 years old. Local media said eight of the fatalities were female and one was male. Police said another hiker is still missing. Earlier, agency spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said 25 students in a pre-army course were “caught off guard” and some were “washed away” by heavy rains while they were hiking in the area. Rosenfeld said 15 hikers were rescued. “The state of Israel is mourning the loss of young promising lives in the heavy disaster,” President Reuven Rivlin said on Twitter. The downpour caused parts of a security barrier with the West Bank to collapse, Rosenfeld said. Police and army helicopters were deployed to search for the missing member of the group, but search operations were suspended by nightfall until the morning due to harsh conditions, police said.

VENEZUELA

Ties, air links re-established

The government and Panama on Thursday agreed to restore their respective ambassadors and re-establish air links as they seek to patch up a bitter diplomatic row, President Nicolas Maduro said. “We have agreed to return ambassadors to Panama and Venezuela ... and resume air links from tomorrow,” Maduro told reporters after speaking by telephone with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela. A Panamanian government source confirmed the agreement. Maduro said the conversation with Varela was mediated by Dominican President Danilo Medina. The diplomatic crisis erupted late last month, when Panama said it had added a string of senior Venezuelan officials, including Maduro, to a list of individuals deemed at “high risk” of money laundering. On April 5, Caracas promptly suspended economic ties with about 100 Panamanian businesses, including Copa Airlines, one of the main carriers linking Venezuela to the rest of the region.