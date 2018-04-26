Manila to deport Australian nun

AFP, MANILA

The Philippines yesterday ordered the deportation of an elderly Australian Catholic nun who angered Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing her of engaging in illegal political activities outside of her missionary work.

Sister Patricia Fox, 71, who was briefly detained last week, is to be the second foreigner who has spoken out against Duterte’s policies to be expelled, as the government hits back at critics of his human rights record.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration said it had canceled the visa of Fox, who moved to the Philippines in 1990 as a missionary with Sisters of Our Lady of Sion.

“We direct Fox to leave the Philippines within 30 days from receipt of this order,” it said in a statement, adding that the nun had “engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa.”

Fox said in a statement that she helped to train Philippine farmers and tribespeople in organic farming to improve their incomes, as well as “to advocate with them for their rights to land, livelihood, peace, justice and security.”

“It seems this is what has brought me into conflict with the Philippine government,” she said. “I am still hoping for a chance to explain how I see my mission as a religious sister and maybe the decision can be reconsidered.”

Her lawyer, Jobert Pahilga, said the deportation order violated the nun’s right to due process and she would appeal to have the immigration service ruling rescinded.

The bureau last week held the nun overnight, but released her without charges.

Following her detention, Fox said she had joined a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights abuses against farmers by soldiers fighting communist rebels.

Hours after her release, Duterte announced that he had personally ordered her arrest as a warning to foreigners to stop criticizing his government.

“I ordered her to be investigated ... for disorderly conduct,” Duterte said in a speech.

“You insult me under the cloak of being a Catholic priest and you are a foreigner! Who are you? It is a violation of sovereignty,” Duterte said, apparently referring to Fox.

Earlier this month, Manila deported Italian Giacomo Filibeck, deputy secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, who had condemned “extra-judicial killings” in Duterte’s anti-drug war.