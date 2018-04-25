Indonesia looking into reports top IS commander killed

Reuters, JAKARTA and MANILA

Indonesia is investigating reports from Islamic State (IS) group supporters that the most senior Southeast Asian commander of the group was killed by US airstrikes in eastern Syria last week, counterterrorism officials said.

Online messages from IS propagandists say that Bahrumsyah, an Indonesian national, died after US air strikes hit Hajin, north of the Syrian city of Abu Kamal, on Tuesday.

The embassy in Syria had made inquiries, but had yet to confirm Bahrumsyah’s death, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said.

Two senior Indonesian counterterrorism officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were taking the online reports seriously.

“We are in the process of investigating,” one senior official said.

If the reports were true, it would become a “motivation to carry out reprisal attacks” in Indonesia, the senior official said.

US aircraft were bombing the “general area” in eastern Syria on the day Bahrumsyah is believed to have died, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said, but was unable to confirm his death.

As well as leading Katibah Nusantara, an armed unit comprising more than 100 Southeast Asians, Bahrumsyah also organized funding for the rebels who captured part of Marawi last year, analysts and officials say.

A message purportedly from the IS figure Abu Nuh said that Bahrumsyah had been attending a meeting of leaders when he was killed.

An IS headquarters and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device factory were destroyed in the attack, the message said.

There were reports last year of Bahrumsyah’s death, but analyst Sidney Jones from the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict in Jakarta said the latest had a “much higher degree of credibility.”

“As far as we know, he was the highest-ranking Indonesian to fight with ISIS. The fact that he commanded a fighting unit that was recognized by ISIS underscores his importance,” Jones said, using an alternative acronym for IS.

His death, if confirmed, would be a blow to pro-IS forces in Southeast Asia, where fears of hardened fighters returning from Syria as the militants’ self-declared caliphate crumbles has authorities on alert.