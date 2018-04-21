Visitors at Chinese zoo kill kangaroo with bricks

AFP, SHANGHAI

Visitors to a zoo in southeastern China killed one kangaroo and injured another by throwing bricks at them in an attempt to get a reaction from the big marsupials, state media reported.

A 12-year-old female kangaroo sustained a severe injury to a foot when it was struck by bricks and concrete chunks on Feb. 28 at the Fuzhou Zoo in Fujian Province, China Central Television reported.

The kangaroo died days later and an examination by a veterinarian revealed that the cause of death was likely a ruptured kidney caused by being struck by the projectiles.

A few weeks later, a five-year-old male kangaroo at the same zoo was slightly injured in a similar way, according to a report posted on the broadcaster’s Web site late on Thursday.

The report included pictures of the first kangaroo’s smashed and nearly severed foot, and of the animal receiving treatment via an intravenous drip before it died.

Visitors to the zoo were known to try to provoke the Australian marsupials to get them to display their signature hopping mode of locomotion using their powerful hind legs.

The report did not mention whether anyone was punished over the matter, but it said the dead female would be stuffed and put on display, and the zoo would look to install security cameras to deter visitors from harming animals.