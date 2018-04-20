Official quits after harassment claim

AP, TOKYO

A senior Ministry of Finance official resigned on Wednesday after being accused of sexual misconduct in the latest embarrassment for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s embattled government, already hit by cronyism and other scandals.

Japanese Vice Minister of Finance Junichi Fukuda denied the allegations, but submitted his resignation, citing difficulties carrying out his duties because of escalating criticism and attention.

Last week, the weekly Shukan Shincho published sexually suggestive remarks that Fukuda allegedly made to an unidentified female reporter earlier this year.

The magazine released parts of what it said was an audio recording of Fukuda’s remarks and alleged that he routinely made similar comments to female reporters in private conversations.

The finance ministry is urging the alleged victim to come forward so it can hear from both sides in its investigation to determine whether there was sexual misconduct.

Women’s rights groups and lawmakers have accused the investigators of lacking sensitivity and privacy awareness, and demanded Japanese Minister of Finance Taro Aso also step down.

Aso has said the voice sounded like Fukuda’s and the comments might once have passed unquestioned, but are now not acceptable.

However, he added that Fukuda could not be held accountable for sexual misconduct until the remarks’ context and the alleged victim are known.

“Because no victim has come out, there is only a wrongdoer who has been put on the spot and it’s a one-sided story,” Aso said. “Fukuda could be the victim instead of a wrongdoer.”

Late on Wednesday, TV Asahi announced that the woman was its reporter and had recorded the conversation as evidence.

It said she provided the recording to the magazine after her own boss said it would be difficult to report the incident on the TV network.

It did not release the reporter’s name.

A TV Asahi official told a news conference that it regretted how the reporter’s complaint had been handled and said the network plans to lodge a protest with the ministry over sexual harassment.

Fukuda told reporters that he could not tell if the voice in the recording was his.

“But at least I have no recollection of making an outrageous conversation like that,” he added. “I am not aware of making any remark that could be taken as sexual harassment.”

In the alleged conversation, the man described as Fukuda says “I want to kiss you” and repeatedly asks questions such as “Can I touch your breasts?”’ and “Can I tie your hands behind your back?”

Fukuda acknowledged having regular one-on-one meetings with members of the ministry’s press club — most of whom work for major Japanese newspapers and broadcast companies — but denied making such remarks.

He did not rule out having slightly sexual conversations, or “word play,” with bar hostesses after work. He said he planned to file a defamation suit against the magazine, which was expected to publish a follow-up story yesterday.

The magazine has said it stands by its reporting.

The finance ministry is embroiled in multiple scandals, having already admitted that its officials removed the names of Abe, Abe’s wife and Aso from documents connected to an improper land deal for an ultra-nationalist school.

Parliament earlier on Wednesday denied permission for Aso to attend the IMF-G20 meeting in Washington due to the ongoing problems.