South Carolina lawmakers urge more oversight after deadly prison violence

AP, COLUMBIA, South Carolina

Twenty South Carolina prisoners have been killed at the hands of fellow inmates in the past 16 months.

The staggering amount of violence, including gang-fueled bloodshed that left seven prisoners dead and 22 injured this week at Lee Correctional Institution, has some legislators calling for more oversight and transparency at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Department Director Bryan Stirling told a news conference that officers stormed in and took the first of three dorms back from rioting prisoners about four hours after the melee began on Sunday night.

The officers were assembled at the rural prison as quickly as possible and went in only when it was safe to do so, he said.

After the institution was back under control, it then took more time to get injured inmates to hospitals. The prison is 64km east of Columbia.

“It shouldn’t take five hours to get in there and put some water on these fires,” said South Carolina Representative Justin Bamberg, a US Democrat and lawyer whose clients include the families of several inmates who were attacked in previous instances.

Contraband cellphones and staffing shortages are often blamed for many of the department’s woes.

Stirling, who oversees 21 prisons and more than 19,000 inmates, has said he has hired some of the 500 corrections officers he needs, but stressed the need for funding more officers.

South Carolina Senator Gerald Malloy, whose district includes Lee Correctional, said the government has a responsibility to keep the prison population safe and thinks lawmakers need to look at whether cost savings in corrections has been efficient.

“The burden comes back to the [South Carolina] General Assembly, what are you going to do?” he said.

Stirling — who served as then-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s chief of staff before she appointed him to lead the department in 2013 — said his No. 1 security threat is cellphones, which gives inmates unfettered communication, allowing them to commit crimes inside and outside of prison.

The riot started on Sunday night as a gang war over territory, money and illegal items, such as cellphones, he said.

Stirling has urged the US Federal Communications Commission to allow the prison to block or jam cellphone signals to prevent inmates from using them.

Violence at Lee Correctional and other institutions throughout South Carolina is not surprising, Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at the news conference.

McMaster echoed Stirling’s call for the ability to jam cellphones in prison, but did not propose any other substantive alternatives.

“We do the best we can,” McMaster said.

From 2001 to 2014, an average of 60 inmates died annually in state prisons across the nation, US Bureau of Justice Statistics data showed.

Last year, a dozen South Carolina inmates were killed by other inmates.

“That’s staggeringly out of proportion,” said John Pfaff, a Fordham University law professor who tracks prison data. “It makes a prison that is supposed to be a secure facility — a place with no weapons, a place where you can’t leave — as dangerous as living in the most dangerous city in America.”

In February, an inmate killed a fellow prisoner at Lee Correctional, where this week’s attack took place among inmates armed with homemade knives used to slash and stab rival gang members.