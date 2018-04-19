Study disputes modern Silk Road’s aims

AP, HONG KONG

A massive Chinese infrastructure program that Beijing says is aimed at promoting global trade and economic growth is actually intended to expand the country’s political influence and military presence, a US study issued on Tuesday said.

The report by the US-based research group C4ADS questions China’s portrayal of the trillion-dollar program, called the Belt and Road Initiative, as strictly meant to promote economic development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) signature foreign policy program, the initiative aims to reinforce China’s links to Southeast Asia, Europe and Africa through networks of roads, ports, railways, power plants and other infrastructure projects.

C4ADS, a nonprofit research institute that specializes in data analysis and security, examined official Chinese policy documents and unofficial reports by Chinese analysts to analyze the intentions of Beijing’s ambitious economic development program, which seeks to connect 65 percent of the world’s population in more than 60 countries.

Chinese officials say the initiative, also known as a modern “Silk Road” harkening back to maritime and land-based trade routes of centuries past, is driven by commercial considerations. They have rejected assertions that it is also meant to expand Beijing’s global influence.

The report analyzed 15 Chinese-funded port projects in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Australia, Oman, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Djibouti and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. It concluded that the projects are not driven by “win-win” economic development for the individual host countries, as Beijing has said.

“Rather, the investments appear to generate political influence, stealthily expand China’s military presence and create an advantageous strategic environment in the region,” it said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the findings, saying in a statement that the program is “essentially an economic cooperation initiative” promoting common development through infrastructure.

“China is not playing a geopolitical game,” it said.

While there is no official policy document linking Belt and Road to China’s national security interests, Chinese analysts have written that developing the program and pursuing Chinese security are “intimately linked,” the report said.

The analysts do not represent official thinking, but the authors believe what they say could influence decisionmakers promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

“Many of these observers recognize that a network of maritime logistics hubs throughout the Indo-Pacific, including ports, has the potential to change the region’s strategic landscape, and several explicitly describe the role of infrastructure investment in Chinese grand strategy,” the report said.

The projects shared characteristics that, taken together, pointed to China’s security intent, it said.

These include being in strategic locations, such as entrances to the contested South China Sea, in an apparent effort by Beijing to ease its worries about energy imports and potential blockades.

The port projects involve dual civilian-military use, Chinese Communist Party influence through the involvement of Chinese state-owned companies and control through equity stakes or long-term leases, and a lack of transparency and expected profitability, it said.