Agencies

UNITED STATES

Actor R. Lee Ermey dies

Actor and retired Marine R. Lee Ermey, 74, best known for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, has died, his manager said on Sunday. The Golden Globe nominee Ermey died from complications of pneumonia, manager Bill Rogin said. Born in Emporia, Kansas, in 1944, Ermey bagged his first acting role while studying drama at the University of Manila in the Philippines, landing a part as a helicopter pilot in Apocalypse Now (1979). He went on to appear in about 60 films, often in military-related roles. Ermey also lent his voice to the likes of the Toy Story films, as the gung ho plastic soldier Sarge, and The Simpsons.

PHILIPPINES

EU critic barred from entry

The government on Sunday barred entry to an EU party official critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drugs crackdown. Italian Giacomo Filibeck was detained by border police upon his arrival at Cebu airport on Sunday and deported for engaging in “illegal political activities,” his party said. Filibeck, deputy secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, flew to the Philippines at the invitation of opposition party Akbayan to attend a congress. He had been part of a delegation of European politicians who conducted a fact-finding mission in the nation in October last year, which denounced the “extra-judicial killings” of thousands of people in Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown. “This is a gag order to all and sundry that you cannot look into the human rights situation in the Philippines,” Akbayan congressman Tom Villarin said. Filibeck’s party denounced his deportation, adding it had informed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini of the incident.

UNITED STATES

Pence’s adviser quits

A new national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence stepped down on Sunday, only two days after being officially named to the job, after a behind-the-scenes White House argument hit the headlines, a White House official said. Pence’s office on Friday announced that Lerner, a senior aide to Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley, would become Pence’s top adviser on foreign policy issues. President Donald Trump had been upset, the White House official said, when he was told in error that Lerner was a so-called “Never Trumper” — a term that describes anti-Trump Republicans. Lerner had backed Republican Senator Marco Rubio during the primary race to pick the party’s candidate ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Pence phoned Trump and cleared up the tension, the official said.

AUSTRALIA

Surfer survives shark attack

A surfer mauled by a shark yesterday managed to swim to shore despite serious injuries to both of his legs, an official and a witness said. The man was surfing at Gracetown at about 8am when he was attacked, St John Ambulance spokesman Dennis Bertoldo said. He was treated on the beach by paramedics before he was flown by helicopter 250km to a hospital in Perth, Bertoldo said. The hospital described the victim’s condition as stable. He is in his 30s. Surf photographer Peter Jovic watched the attack from the beach and likened it to the live broadcast of a shark attack in South Africa in 2015. Former champion surfer Mick Fanning escaped unscathed when a great white attacked his board as he waited to catch a wave.