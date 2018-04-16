Agencies

UNITED STATES

Comey talks Clinton probe

Former FBI director James Comey said his belief that former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton would be elected president in 2016 “was a factor” in his handling of the probe into her misuse of a private e-mail server while she was in office. Comey, who was last year fired by President Donald Trump, told ABC that a desire to ensure Clinton’s victory was seen as legitimate played a role in his decision to announce the FBI would reopen the investigation, made 11 days before the election. “I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been, because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor,” he said in the interview.

FRANCE

Protests turn violent

Authorities say 63 people have been arrested and nine police officers injured as protests took place in two cities amid simmering anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s labor law changes. Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb denounced the violence and damage to stores and public buildings at the edges of Saturday’s protests in Nantes in the west and Montpellier in the south. Collomb called for calm as another protest was planned yesterday at Notre-Dame-des-Landes. Other protests on Saturday were largely peaceful. Train workers were marching during on-and-off strikes over Macron’s railway labor reform plan, disrupting traffic nationwide.

UNITED STATES

Gun rights supporters rally

Gun rights supporters — many carrying rifles and ammunition — on Saturday gathered at state capitols across the country to push back against efforts to pass stricter gun control laws that they fear threaten their constitutional right to bear arms. From Delaware to Wyoming, hundreds gathered at peaceful protests to listen to speakers who said that any restrictions on gun ownership or use eventually could lead to a ban on gun ownership, which is guaranteed under the Second Amendment.

UNITED STATES

Rights lawyer burns self

A well-known gay rights lawyer and environmental advocate has burned himself to death in a grisly protest against ecological destruction. Police say the charred remains of 60-year-old David Buckel were found early on Saturday in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. The Daily News reported that Buckel left a suicide note saying he had used fossil fuel to burn himself as a metaphor for the destruction of the planet. He added that he hoped his death was “honorable” and “might serve others.” Buckel was the lead attorney in a lawsuit involving Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was murdered in Nebraska.

MONTENEGRO

Voters head to polls

Voters yesterday cast ballots in a presidential election, with former prime minister Milo Djukanovic expected to win after his party defied Russia and took the small Balkan nation into NATO last year. The vote was the first since the country joined the Western military alliance in December last year. It is seen as a test for Djukanovic, who favors European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow. Djukanovic, the country’s dominant politician, and his Democratic Party of Socialists have ruled the country for nearly 30 years. President Filip Vujanovic was not running due to term limits.