Agencies

TURKEY

Ship hits historic home

A cargo ship crashed into a historic mansion on Istanbul’s Bosporus strait on Saturday, severely damaging the building. The official Anadolu news agency said a malfunction disabled the rudder of the 225m Maltese-flagged cargo ship, causing it to lose control. Videos showed the large ship sailing straight toward the shore before plowing into the red seaside mansion of Hekimbasi Salih Efendi, which dates back to the 18th century. No one was injured.

UNITED STATES

Trump Tower fire kills one

One man died late on Saturday and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City, officials said. The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner, an art dealer, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the scene. “This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke,” the New York City Fire Department said. It said the four firefighters had “non-life threatening” injuries.

VATICAN CITY

Former envoy arrested

The Vatican on Saturday said that a monsignor who was a former advisor at its US embassy in Washington has been arrested on suspicion of watching child sex abuse. It said an arrest warrant had been issued for Carlo Alberto Capella, which was carried out by the Vatican Gendarmerie. “The accused is being detained in a cell in the barracks of the Gendarmerie Corps, available to the judicial authorities,” the statement said. Capella was recalled from Washington in September last year. The US Department of State had notified the Vatican the preceding month of a possible violation of child pornography laws by a member of its diplomatic corps in Washington. The US made “an official request” for the man’s diplomatic immunity to be lifted, but the Vatican refused, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

VATICAN CITY

Early-bird special offered

The Vatican Museums are offering an early-bird special. The museums famed for Michelangelo’s ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and other masterpieces has posted on its Web site a new guided itinerary that starts at 6am and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee. A video shows a small group of visitors accompanying the museum’s key-bearer as he opens doors and gates with a huge ring of dozens of keys, switching on the lights along corridors as the tour progresses. The tour lasts about an hour and can be booked at visitespeciali.musei(@)scv.va.

UNITED STATES

Maine town seeks record

Residents in the town of Sinclair, Maine, on Saturday said they think they have created the world’s largest ice carousel on a frozen lake with ice 72.6cm thick. About 100 volunteers last month used augurs to bore more than 1,300 holes, along with chain saws and other equipment, and then cut a circle in the ice that is 130m in diameter. They then waited for warmer weather to get it spinning, using four outboard boat motors to get it rotating on Saturday.

CAMBODIA

Japan inks US$90m deal

Japan yesterday signed a grant and loan agreement with Phnom Penh totaling more than US$90 million, despite concerns from the international community over Prime Minister Hun Sen’s crackdown on government critics ahead of a July general election. Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn signed the US$4.6 million grant and US$86 million loan, for economic and electricity transmission projects in Phnom Penh. Hun Sen praised Japan for its financial assistance, but lashed out at critics. “While Japan, a friend, is providing assistance to Cambodia, some bad people can poison the news as bad as they did,” Hun Sen said on Facebook. During a meeting with Hun Sen, Kono said Japan would help the Southeast Asian country become an upper middle-income country by 2030, Hun Sen’s aide Eang Sophalleth said.