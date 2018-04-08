Agencies

UNITED STATES

Texas to deploy guards

The Texas National Guard said it is preparing to deploy to the US-Mexico border in response to a call from President Donald Trump. Trump told reporters on Thursday that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the border to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking. That would be lower than the about 6,000 National Guard members that former president George W. Bush sent during another border security operation. Texas already has 100 Guardsmen deployed as part of an existing state mission at the border.

UNITED STATES

Teachers demand more

Oklahoma lawmakers on Friday approved an additional US$40 million for public schools, but Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest said it would take more than that to end a walkout that has led to five straight days of school closures. Two bills approved by the state Senate — one taxing certain Internet sales and another expanding tribal gambling — are to be sent to Governor Mary Fallin, who will decide whether to sign the revenue-raising plans into law. Priest told teachers rallying at the Capitol that lawmakers must eliminate a capital gains tax exemption and the governor must veto a repeal of a proposed lodging tax to end the protests. “We’ve always shown a road map forward and the Legislature has had all the opportunities to make the votes and pass the funding,” Priest said. “Everything is in their corner.” Some of Oklahoma’s largest school districts have already canceled classes on Monday in anticipation of continued protests.

UNITED STATES

Student told to cover up

A Florida high-school student who did not wear a bra one day to school this week said school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald on Friday reported that 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her long-sleeve shirt and school officials felt she became a target of other students’ stares. Martinez said the humiliation began when School Dean Violeta Velazquez called her into the office. Martinez felt like she was being bullied by fellow students, but Velazquez said there was a distraction that needed to be addressed. “She told me that I needed to put a shirt on under my long-sleeve shirt to try to tighten my breasts — to constrict them,” Martinez told the paper. “And then she asked me to move around.” Apparently the second shirt was not enough, Martinez said, because she was then sent to the nurse’s office where she was handed four bandages, two to cover each nipple, leaving the student in tears.

UNITED STATES

Pipeline plan submitted

The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has submitted a court-ordered spill response plan for the Lake Oahe reservoir in the Dakotas. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners submitted the 270-page plan on Monday, along with a review by an independent engineering company concluding that the pipeline complies with federal regulations. Federal Judge James Boasberg ordered the work in December last year. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe maintains it was not allowed adequate input in the plan. It last month announced its own “Clean Water Campaign” to better prepare for a spill under Oahe, from which it draws water. Tribal chairman Mike Faith said the tribe would establish water-monitoring wells, buy equipment and train a rapid response team.