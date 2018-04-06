Russia ends search for lost Argentine Navy submarine

AP, BUENOS AIRES

The Argentine Navy said Russia has ended its help in the search for an Argentine submarine that disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crewmembers aboard.

Russia was the last of more than a dozen foreign countries that assisted in searching about 4,000km2 of the South Atlantic for the ARA San Juan. The multinational search for the submarine employed some of the latest technology in one of the largest efforts of its kind.

An explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub went missing on Nov. 15 last year.

Argentina has given up hope of finding survivors, but the navy has continued searching for the vessel.

Argentine Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi confirmed the end of Russia’s collaboration on Tuesday.

Russia’s Yantar oceanographic research ship is to return to the Port of Buenos Aires tomorrow, while Argentine ship Islas Malvinas is to carry on with the search, Balbi said.

Families of the crew gathered outside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires earlier this year asking Russia to search for their loved ones with ships that carry remotely operated vehicles capable of deep seafloor searches.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri has vowed a full investigation and offered a US$5 million reward for information to find the vessel and is also probing whether there were irregularities in sub’s midlife retrofitting.