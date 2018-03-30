Silicon Valley worker runs one-man operation to help Venezuelans escape

AP, SAN MATEO, California

At his stand-up desk in a Silicon Valley office complex, Guido Nunez-Mujica’s telephone buzzes nonstop as he tries in vain to concentrate on his work.

The text messages are from 9,600km away in Santiago, Chile, where he is helping to resettle a group of young Venezuelans trying to retrace his own immigrant’s journey to a better future.

Between deciphering data and writing code, he fields questions that come flying fast: What is the fastest bus line downtown? How do you apply for an immigrant identity card? Any leads on a job?

“Sometimes I’m rude and tell them to look on Google, or I have to just turn off my phone because I get five messages all at once,” Nunez-Mujica, 34, said.

The demands on his time and energy are part of his solitary battle to give those trapped by his homeland’s economic crisis a fresh start abroad.

Since the end of last year, he has shelled out about US$40,000 of his own money helping about 40 Venezuelans — most of them complete strangers — migrate to other South America nations.

The acts of generosity range from a few months of free rent at an apartment he manages in Santiago to bus fare for a surgeon, so he could move to Peru with his wife and daughter.

Nunez-Mujica has now launched the crowdfunded Salto (“Leap”) Project to scale up the assistance effort, convinced that the only immediate solution to Venezuela’s mess is helping those who can escape.

So far he has raised US$5,250, but the goal is more than US$40,000.

“There’s no way someone like me can do anything about the situation in Venezuela, but if I can do a little bit to help people leave that helps me to sleep at night,” he said in an interview from the offices of Slice Technologies, where he earns a modest tech worker’s salary coming up with solutions to improve e-shopping experiences. “I know it’s a drop in the ocean, but it’s something within my reach to do.”

It is a homespun solution to an ever more desperate situation. Mounting hunger, hyperinflation and an authoritarian government are increasingly driving Venezuelans abroad in one of the largest exoduses in Latin America’s history.

Independent groups have estimated that 3 million to 4 million Venezuelans have abandoned their home country over the past few years, with several hundred thousand fleeing last year alone.

Daniel Klie, 25, is one of the recipients of Nunez-Mujica’s “micro-sponsorships,” in his case US$200 for a plane ticket to Santiago.

With almost no savings to his name, Klie’s first two months in Chile were torment.

A college graduate with two degrees, in journalism and library sciences, he worked under the table at a butcher shop, toiling long hours seven days a week for less than the minimum wage.

Then, buoyed by Nunez-Mujica’s coaching and moral support, Klie won an internship at an advertising agency. He now has a full-time job earning about US$550 a month — five times as much as he made in an entire year holding down three jobs back home.

“In Venezuela, trying to save money is a titanic undertaking,” Klie said. “It’s all about trying to eat and survive each day. Planning ahead is impossible.”

Nunez-Mujica, who abandoned Venezuela in 2011, first for Chile and then three years ago for the US, said that the idea of helping others was born from the frustration he felt hearing stories and seeing pictures of friends who had lost weight struggling to feed themselves.