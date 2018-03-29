Thai parties urge campaign easing

AFP, BANGKOK

Thai political parties yesterday called on the junta to lift curbs on campaigning, as disquiet with the military’s four-year rule deepens and demands mount for an election.

Since seizing power in 2014, Thailand’s generals have banned gatherings of more than five people and coup leader turned Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has repeatedly postponed the date for a return to democracy.

However, as the fourth anniversary of the May 22 coup approaches, discontent is festering with the junta, accused of vacillating over the poll date, while it faces a series of scandals.

Last month, Prayut announced that elections would be held “no later” than February next year as he opened the door for new political parties to register.

Yet the junta has refused to ease restrictions on political gatherings and has said parties cannot meet without permission or publicly discuss policy.

In the largest sanctioned political gathering since the coup, dozens of parties yesterday filled a vast convention center in Bangkok to hear the Election Commission (EC) lay out ground rules related to the vote.

Many called for permission to campaign freely, iron-clad confirmation of a poll date and guarantees that elections would be transparent and not weighted toward military-aligned candidates.

“The parties want a clear stance on what we can and cannot do,” said Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, whose government was toppled in the 2014 coup.

Politicians from other parties echoed the impatience.

“I want the EC to lift all the bans so that parties can hold meetings, campaign and do public relations activities like we used to,” said Sanyapong Phupraditsilapa from the Palang Thongtin Thai Party.

Politicians also expressed concern that the cards are stacked in favor of military-linked parties that have already come out in support of Prayut staying on as prime minister.

“What I’m concerned about is, if the junta is establishing a political party and using government mechanisms, will it be fair for other parties?” Bhumjaithai Party Secretary-General Supachai Jaismut said.

Analysts say that even if the election goes forward as planned, the next civilian government will have its hands tied by a junta-scripted constitution that will enshrine key policy perimeters for the next 20 years.

The charter has turned Thailand’s upper house or senate into an appointed rather than elected body, a powerful check on the next administration.

It also leaves the door open for an non-elected prime minister, who could come from the military.