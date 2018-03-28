Agencies

UNITED STATES

Porn star sues Trump lawyer

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation after he called into question her claim that she had a sexual encounter with Trump, court documents filed on Monday showed. In the filing in federal court in Los Angeles, Daniels’ attorney said “Cohen meant to convey that Ms Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted, and that her claims about her relationship with Mr Trump is ‘something [that] isn’t true.’” The White House on Monday disputed her claim that she was threatened to keep quiet over her alleged affair with Trump and said he continues to deny the relationship.

GERMANY

Puigdemont to remain jailed

A court in Kiel has kept former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in custody pending possible extradition to Spain to face “rebellion” charges. He is to “remain in detention for the time being, until a decision is made concerning the extradition procedure,” the regional court said on Monday, one day after he was arrested. The court turned down a request from Puigdemont’s legal team for him to be released pending the extradition decision, which must normally be made within 60 days. A spokeswoman for the Schleswig-Holstein state prosecutor’s office said it would “probably not come this week” ahead of the four-day Easter holiday.

FRANCE

Holocaust survivor murdered

Two people have been charged with the murder of an 85-year-old Jewish woman, who was stabbed and whose body was then set alight in a crime being treated as anti-Semitic, a judicial source said yesterday. Mireille Knoll, who escaped a mass roundup of Jews in Paris during World War II, was found dead in her apartment in eastern Paris on Friday last week by firefighters called to extinguish a blaze. One of the suspects is a neighbor in his 20s whom she knew well and who had visited her that day, Knoll’s son said. A police source said he had convictions for rape and sexual assault. The second suspect, aged 21, has a history of violent robbery. A silent march is to take place today in Paris in memory of the victim.

ARGENTINA

Families honor war dead

Relatives of 90 soldiers killed in the 1982 Falklands War on Monday paid tribute to them at their graves for the first time, after the previously nameless remains were identified last year by the International Committee of the Red Cross via DNA testing. The soldiers were among 121 who, since the war, had been interred in graves labeled “no name.” Parents, siblings and other relatives traveled overnight on Sunday to the islands and returned the same day under a diplomatic accord with Britain. “Now I know where he is. I could talk to him. I feel him close,” said Dalal Massad, mother of Daniel Massad, who died on June 11, 1982.

UNITED STATES

Murder streamer convicted

A jury on Monday convicted a Michigan man of first-degree felony murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live. Anthony Gelia, 20, was also found guilty of first-degree home invasion and a felony firearms charge stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell. Local news reports said Gelia is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

NEW ZEALAND

Drone nearly hits plane

Air New Zealand yesterday said that a drone came within meters of a flight descending into Auckland Airport from Tokyo on Sunday, putting the safety of 278 passengers and crew at risk in the second such incident this month. It said the pilots spotted the drone about 5m from their Boeing 777-200 at a point in their descent when it was impossible to take evasive action. The drone passed so close that the crew worried it had been sucked into an engine, the company said. The airline is now calling for prison terms for drone operators who endanger lives. Under current regulations, drone operators who breach aviation rules can be fined up to NZ$5,000 (US$3,600).