Comedian trolls Pence with gay rabbit best seller

AFP, NEW YORK

Comedian John Oliver is trolling US Vice President Mike Pence by spoofing a book about his family’s pet rabbit, making the bunny gay and trumping the original in the best-seller lists.

Not only does Pence pet Marlon Bundo have his own Instagram page, but since Monday Americans have been able to read all about him in new children’s book, A Day in the Life of the Vice President.

Written by Pence’s 24-year-old daughter Charlotte and illustrated by wife Karen, the hardback shows the world of Pence through the eyes of little Marlon Bundo.

However, Oliver appears to have had the last laugh, coming up with his own version to highlight the conservative Pence’s opposition to gay marriage.

He too has published a children’s book featuring the vice presidential rabbit — A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo. Except this time the boy bunny falls in love with another boy bunny, before the two get hitched despite the best efforts of the vice president.

Published on Sunday, the book, written by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver staff writer and comedian Jill Twiss and illustrated by E.G. Keller, has since shot to the top of the Amazon best-seller list, outstripping the Pence version at fourth place.

Oliver on Monday told NBC television that the book quickly sold out, but that a new shipment had been ordered. Both books are being sold for charity.

“The only thing better than one bunny book for charity is... TWO bunny books for charity,” Pence’s daughter wrote on Instagram.