Agencies

BRAZIL

Vaccination drive to expand

Minister of Health Ricardo Barros on Tuesday said the campaign to vaccinate people against yellow fever would be expanded to cover the entire country. Barros said that by including the final four of the country’s 27 states, nearly 78 million people would be vaccinated by next year. He told a news conference that 920 cases of yellow fever have been reported nationwide since July last year, and 300 people have died from the disease. During the same period a year earlier, 610 cases and 196 deaths were reported. US health officials last week warned travelers to stay away from certain areas of Brazil if they have not been vaccinated against yellow fever. The virus can be spread by the same mosquito that transmits other tropical diseases, including the Zika virus and dengue fever.

BRAZIL

Rio museum to sell Pollock

The Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro is selling one of its most prized works, a Jackson Pollock painting, to help stay afloat. The private, not-for-profit museum said a sale of this type has never been done before in the country, although it is common in Europe and the US. The Pollock painting in question is titled No. 16 and was completed in 1950. Proceeds from the sale are to be used to create a fund to keep the museum going for another 30 years, it said. The painting was donated by former US vice president Nelson Rockefeller in 1954 and is estimated to be worth about US$25 million. The Brazilian Museum Institute called on the museum to reverse course and try to come up with another way to raise money at a time of financial struggle for many of the country’s museums.

UNITED STATES

Officer arrested for shooting

A Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman in July last year was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter, county records showed. Mohamed Noor was arrested by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and his bail was set at US$500,000, county jail records showed. Minneapolis’ top prosecutor, Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman is expected to announce the charges at a news conference about the death in July last year of 40-year-old Justine Damond, who was shot by Noor from his patrol car. Damond, who was living in Minneapolis and engaged to be married, had called police about a possible sexual assault near her house and approached the police after their arrival, authorities have said.

UNITED STATES

Comics to aid Puerto Rico

Comic book superheroes are coming to the rescue of Puerto Rico. There is Batman and Wonder Woman, of course, and also a Puerto Rican-inspired female hero named La Borinquena. Their mission is to help reconstruct the territory wrecked by Hurricane Maria six months ago. The 200-page Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico is to be launched in May at Puerto Rico Comic Con, said Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, creator of La Borinquena and coordinator of the comic book. All proceeds from sales are to go toward buying supplies for people on the island. “These are all traditional superhero stories, but they are not fighting villains in any of them. They are helping people on the island, bringing food and water and rescuing animals,” Miranda-Rodriguez said. He got permission from DC Comics to use its characters for free. The cover features La Borinquena and Wonder Woman holding the Puerto Rican flag.