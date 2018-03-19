Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Manila hotel fire kills four

A fire yesterday broke out at a hotel in Manila, killing four people and trapping several on the fifth floor, a rescue official said. About 20 people were trapped in the Manila Pavilion Hotel, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office officer-in-charge Johnny Yu told radio station dZMM. “We have reports coming in from the Bureau of Fire Protection that they saw from the fifth floor 19 to 20 trapped victims, but they are alive,” Yu said. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

SRI LANKA

State of emergency lifted

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday announced that he has lifted a nationwide state of emergency imposed 12 days ago to quell anti-Muslim riots in which three people died and hundreds of shops were destroyed. Sirisena said improvements in the security situation prompted him to end the emergency, under which security forces and the police had sweeping powers to detain suspects. “Upon assessing the public safety situation, I instructed to revoke the state of emergency from midnight yesterday,” Sirisena said on Twitter as he returned to the country after a tour of Japan.

CHINA

NPC renews Li’s tenure

The National People’s Congress (NPC) yesterday endorsed Premier Li Keqiang,(李克強) the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) No. 2 leader, for a second five-year term and approved the appointment of a director for a new anti-corruption agency with sweeping powers. Congress delegates voted 2,964 to 2 to approve Li’s appointment. That comes a day after CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) was reappointed the country’s president with no limits on how many terms he can serve.

AUSTRALIA

Suu Kyi’s immunity affirmed

Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has immunity from prosecution, Australia’s attorney-general said yesterday after a legal bid was launched to hold her responsible for “crimes against humanity.” A group of five Australian lawyers filed a private application at the Melbourne Magistrates Court seeking to prosecute her over the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority, coinciding with Aung San Suu Kyi attending the ASEAN summit in Sydney. Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter said that Aung San Suu Kyi cannot be prosecuted in Australia, nor arrested or detained. “Aung San Suu Kyi has complete immunity,” he said in a statement. “This includes from being served with court documents, because under customary international law, heads of state, heads of government and ministers of foreign affairs are immune from foreign criminal proceedings and are inviolable.”

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma might fight indictment

Former South African president Jacob Zuma might challenge National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’ decision to reinstate corruption charges over an arms deal, news broadcaster eNCA said on Saturday. Abrahams on Friday told a news conference that Zuma’s attempts to head off the charges hanging over him for more than a decade had failed. He said the 75-year-old Zuma denies all allegations against him. Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley said the reason behind Abrahams’ decision was not clear from the “one-page and somewhat terse response” received from him “advising that the representations made on behalf of Zuma were unsuccessful,” eNCA said on its news Web site.