Jacob Zuma to face corruption, fraud charges

AFP, PRETORIA

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will face prosecution on corruption charges that haunted much of his term in office, South African National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams said on Friday.

Zuma is accused of taking kickbacks from US$5 billion in purchases of fighter jets, patrol boats and other arms manufactured by five European firms, including British military equipment maker BAE Systems and French company Thales.

South African National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed to reporters that Thales would also face prosecution, alongside Zuma.

Thales declined to make any immediate comment.

“After consideration of the matter, I am of the view there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” Abrahams told a news conference in Pretoria.

Zuma is to face one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud — all of which can carry lengthy custodial sentences on conviction.

“I am of the view that a trial court would be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated and to be decided upon,” Abrahams said.

Prosecutors declined to confirm what charges Thales would face.

“We don’t want to be prosecuting people in the media,” Mfaku said. “That will come out in court.”

The former president could now appeal the ruling on a number of grounds and argue that the decision is illegitimate.

In December, the High Court in Pretoria ordered then-South African deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to replace Abrahams, ruling that Zuma’s original decision to appoint him was “null and void” because he was “conflicted” at the time.

“Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done — I am mindful that everyone is equal before the law,” Abrahams said, adding: “Mr Zuma disputes all allegations against him.”

“I don’t think Zuma can stay out of court — there’s too many charges hanging over him,” independent political analyst and author Nomavenda Mathiane told reporters ahead of the announcement.

Last year, a court ruled against a decision by prosecutors in 2009 to drop the corruption charges against Zuma just months before he became president, laying the path to Friday’s announcement.

Zuma’s criminal charges relate to arms procurement deals struck by the government in the late 1990s and from which he is accused of profiting corruptly to the tune of 4 million rand (US$334,040).

State prosecutors previously justified dropping the case by saying that tapped phone calls between officials in then-South African president Thabo Mbeki’s administration showed undue interference.

In 2005, Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik was convicted for facilitating bribes over the contracts and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was later released on medical parole.

Shaik told the local TimesLive online news Web site that he had been subpoenaed, “so I must testify.”

“I think the law must take its course,” he told News24.

Zuma resigned as president last month after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party threatened to remove him from office.

The ANC noted Friday’s decision and called in a statement for “Comrade Zacob Zuma to be presumed innocent until, and if, proven guilty.”

The AfriForum campaign group, which has railed against corruption in South Africa’s democratic era, had threatened to privately prosecute Zuma if the NPA did not.