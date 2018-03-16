Agencies

BOLIVIA

Prison raid triggers battle

Police raided notorious Palmasola prison early on Wednesday in a hunt for weapons and other contraband, touching off a gunbattle with prisoners who control the jail. Seven inmates died and 25 people, including six officers, were wounded, authorities said. About 2,300 police officers participated in the operation and were supported by helicopters. National police Colonel Faustino Mendoza said officers seized arms, equipment to distill alcohol, marijuana plants and other drugs from the section that houses the most dangerous inmates. “There was misrule in this prison,” he said.

BRAZIL

Politician assassinated

Leftist Rio de Janiero City Councilor Marielle Franco, who grew up in one of the city’s most violent slums and worked on human rights issues, was shot and killed on Wednesday, authorities said. The attack outraged politicians and the public, and protest rallies were called for yesterday. Franco’s driver also died in the attack, in which a car pulled up alongside her car as she returned from a black women’s empowerment event and shots were fired at them. One of her aides was wounded. The federal government said it is investigating the shooting. Amnesty International said the probe should be rigorous and focus on “the context, motive and responsibility” for the killing. Franco, 38, belonged to the PSOL party.

PANAMA

Mossack-Fonseca closing

Mossack-Fonseca, the law firm whose more than 11 million leaked documents known as the “Panama Papers” in 2016 shed light on how the world’s wealthy exploit financial secrecy to hide assets says it is closing at the end of this month. The data breach from the firm was published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shook the ranks of the rich and powerful. The firm said in a statement on Wednesday that at one time it had offices in 40 nations and about 600 employees. After the publication of so many secrets it has closed offices and pared its staff to about 50.

UNITED STATES

Navy pilots die in crash

The Navy on Wednesday said two of its aviators had been killed in an F/A-18F Super Hornet crash during a training flight off the coast of Key West, Florida. The Navy said in a statement the bodies of the pilot and weapons systems officer were recovered from the water after the two-seater jet crashed on its final approach to Naval Air Station Key West. The incident is under investigation, it said. The names of the aviators were withheld pending notifications of their families.

UNITED STATES

Shooter’s sister arrested

The sister of avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to die for the 2015 massacre at a historic South Carolina black church, was arrested on Wednesday for carrying weapons at a high school, media said. Morgan Roof, 18, was carrying a knife and pepper spray, as well as marijuana, at a school in Columbia, South Carolina, the Post and Courier and other media reported. The arrest came on the morning of a protest walkout by thousands of students nationwide to demand gun law reform. Morgan Roof also alarmed authorities with a racially charged Snapchat post against the walkout, saying in part: “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot,” the newspaper and other media said. She was held in custody late on Wednesday on a bond of US$5,000 and ordered not to return to the campus, media said.