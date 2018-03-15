Japan jails cope with swelling ranks of older inmates

Reuters, TOKUSHIMA, Japan

A gaunt, 92-year-old man in a wheelchair sunbathes in a narrow courtyard, motionless, his eyes closed. Nearby, a few dozen other older men with short gray hair exercise slowly as an instructor gently calls out: “Don’t strain yourselves.”

The man in the wheelchair is not in a nursing home.

He is in prison, serving a life sentence for murder and rape. The others nearby are serving time for serious crimes, too, including murder.

Their prison in Tokushima, 520km west of Tokyo, converted a building to house older inmates, putting itself at the forefront of an effort to cope with Japan’s graying prisoner population.

The number of prisoners aged 60 or older has risen 7 percent from a decade ago to 9,308, and made up 19 percent of the entire prison population in Japan in 2016. That compares with only 6 percent of that age bracket in the US and about 11 percent in South Korea.

A sizable chunk of older inmates are repeat offenders, which experts have said reflects the difficulties of finding jobs after release and coping with the uncertainty freedom brings.

“I have a heart condition and used to collapse often at the [prison] factory,” said an 81-year-old inmate at Tokushima, imprisoned for life for killing a taxi driver and injuring another person six decades ago.

Prison rules forbid publishing his name.

He and about two dozen other prisoners live, eat and work in the special building set aside for older prisoners who cannot do regular work, such as making shoes and underwear.

In a rare look inside a Japanese prison, Reuters visited the Tokushima facility and interviewed inmates who spend most of their days in large cells that sleep four or five, engaged in paper-folding projects and other light tasks.

Workers chop up noodles and other foods for those who have difficulty chewing and swallowing. The prison also employs a caregiver trained in working with older people for those in its hospital ward, including the 92-year-old man serving a life sentence.

Despite his life sentence, the 81-year-old has been released twice on parole, but wound up back in prison after being caught drinking alcohol, a parole violation.

He hopes to be paroled again so he can see his 103-year-old mother.

“I want to get out of the prison while she’s still alive,” he said. “That’s all I want.”

The Japanese Ministry of Justice said it did not have information on what changes prisons have made to adapt to older prisoners, as such decisions are up to each facility.

Calls to 13 of Japan’s major prisons showed that none of the others has a separate facility where older prisoners are allowed to sleep and work in their cells, instead of marching every morning to a prison factory.

However, many have taken steps.

For example, when the prison in western Takamatsu built a new three-story building in 2010, it set aside the first floor for older prisoners. There is no difference in the floor level between cells and hallways to assist inmates with impaired mobility.

The Tokushima prison tries to ensure that aging prisoners stay healthy without making conditions too comfortable, treatment director Kenji Yamaguchi said.

Talking is forbidden during work hours, cells have no air-conditioning and prisoners can only bathe twice per week in winter and three times per week in summer.

“As they await their eventual release, we also want to see them leave in good health,” Yamaguchi said. “Some may think we are cutting them too much slack, but their freedom is still restricted considerably. It’s not exactly a comfortable life.”