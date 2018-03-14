Agencies

UNITED STATES

Three bombs in two weeks

Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Austin, Texas, killing two people and wounding two others. Police say the bombings are likely linked. Two occurred on Monday and one on March 2. All the victims were minorities, and investigators are looking into whether race was a factor, but they backed off initial suggestions that hate crimes could be a core cause. The attacks unfolded as tens of thousands of visitors arrived for the busiest days of South By Southwest. The festival did not appear related to the incidents.

UNITED STATES

Another storm bears down

A nor’easter packing a powerful snowy punch bore down on the northeast yesterday, closing schools, snarling travel and threatening to knock out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Winter storm warnings were in effect from Connecticut to Maine, the National Weather Service said, adding that cities could see as much as 46cm of snow, far more than that dumped by the last two storms this month. “We’re gearing up for a major storm,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told a news conference on Monday. “We haven’t seen this type of storm since 2015... It seems like this one is going to be a big one.” In New York, snow could fall at a rate of up to 7.6cm an hour, making travel treacherous, the agency said, adding that winds are expected to reach 105kph.

UNITED STATES

Grandson wins body battle

A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre court battle for the killer’s corpse. A Kern County Superior Court commissioner on Monday ruled that Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains. Manson’s body has been on ice since he died in November last year. The fight for Manson’s remains was waged between Freeman, a man who claims he was fathered by Manson and a pen pal who collects so-called Manson memorabilia.

UNITED STATES

Passengers jump from flight

A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said. About an hour after takeoff, the crew noticed an unusual smell, Southwest Airlines said in a statement. Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing. The Albuquerque Fire Department said on Twitter that two people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

UNITED STATES

IHOP server draws anger

A server at an Auburn, Maine, IHOP restaurant on Sunday asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. “This is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time,” manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal. The incident came to Escobar’s attention after a young man from Monmouth posted about it on Facebook. Escobar said he believes the server’s actions were not racially motivated, but she was worried the kids would duck out on the US$100 bill, as the restaurant recently had some problems with teenagers walking out without paying.