Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

BBC appeals to UN over Iran

The BBC said it is appealing to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, to protect the human rights of its journalists and their families as Iranian authorities escalate “years of persecution and harassment.” The unprecedented move follows the BBC’s unheeded calls to Tehran to end the harassment of staff working for its Persian Service, BBC director general Tony Hall said. “The BBC is taking the unprecedented step of appealing to the United Nations because our own attempts to persuade the Iranian authorities to end their harassment have been completely ignored,” Hall said in a statement. “In fact, during the past nine years, the collective punishment of BBC Persian Service journalists and their families has worsened.”

IRAN

Iranian-Briton imprisoned

The government on Sunday revealed that it had sentenced an unidentified Iranian-British dual citizen to six years in jail for spying for Britain, in a case that appears not to have previously been disclosed. No details of the case were given, including when the person was arrested or where. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said prosecutor Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi had “referred to a six-year prison sentence for an agent of England’s intelligence service.” It quoted him as saying the same person was also under investigation in a separate case related to a private bank, giving no further details.

UNITED STATES

Chopper crash kills five

A helicopter on Sunday night crashed into New York City’s East River and flipped upside down in the water, killing all five passengers aboard, officials said. A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed the deaths early yesterday morning. Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter landing hard in the water and then capsizing, its rotors slapping at the water. The helicopter, a private charter hired for a photo shoot, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. The pilot freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat, officials said.

UNITED STATES

Musk pitches moon base

Bases on the moon and Mars could help preserve human civilization and hasten its regeneration on Earth in the event of a third world war, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday. Musk, the founder of rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX, said the company’s interplanetary ship could begin test flights as soon as next year. There is “some probability” that there will be another Dark Ages, “particularly if there is a third world war,” Musk said at the SXSW conference. “We want to make sure that there’s enough of a seed of human civilization somewhere else to bring civilization back, and perhaps shorten the length of the Dark Ages,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Ken Dodd dies aged 90

Comedian Ken Dodd, well-known to the country’s television audiences for his spiky hair, buck teeth and “tickling stick,” has died aged 90, his publicist said yesterday. Dodd achieved fame in theaters in the 1950s with a madcap humor and a relentless barrage of off-the-cuff ripostes. His style, which later brought him television and radio fame, owed much to music hall tradition. Dodd was also holder of a Guinness World Record for telling 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.

SOUTH KOREA

Lawmaker resigns

Three-term Democractic Party lawmaker Min Byung-doo resigned yesterday after being accused of sex abuse, the latest target of a spreading #MeToo campaign in the country. Min submitted his resignation despite requests by the party to reconsider as his exit whittled away its position as largest party in the National Assembly. A woman who declined to be named claimed in an interview with the news Web site Newstapa that Min had forcibly kissed her and unzipped her trousers in a karaoke room in 2008. Min, 59, denied the accusation in a statement last week, but said he was “ready to resign if I committed any wrongdoings that I was not aware of.” His resignation has to be approved by the assembly to take effect.