AFGHANISTAN

Ghani reaches out to Taliban

President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the Taliban to take part in peace talks to “save the country.” Ghani said the government would provide facilities and security for those Taliban members who join the peace process and would “consider the Taliban’s view in the peace talks.” A resurgent Taliban has been blamed for much of the increased violence in the nation since US and NATO forces concluded combat missions in 2014. The attacks have underscored the weaknesses of national security forces. Ghani also called on government-to-government talks with Pakistan.

SOUTH KOREA

Chinese jet flies in territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador to lodge a complaint over a Chinese military aircraft entering the nation’s air defense territory, the second such incident this year. The Chinese aircraft on Tuesday flew for more than four hours inside the air defense identification zone, prompting the military to scramble multiple fighter jets to track it, a defense official said. The aircraft was told to “halt its threatening flight” and “any other actions that could raise the possibility of sudden conflict,” a defense official said, adding that Chinese officials said that the aircraft’s movements had been part of regular military exercises.

US joint exercises to resume

The nation and the US are early next month to start a joint military exercise postponed until after the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, presidential security adviser Moon Chung-in said according to Yonhap news agency. Moon, speaking at a seminar in Washington, said he is “aware the drills will begin in the first week of April,” Yonhap reported yesterday. “However, if there are talks between the United States and North Korea before the drills, there may be some kind of compromise,” Moon added, saying he hopes for dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to begin.

PHILIPPINES

Chief justice expects ousting

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno expects to be impeached by the House of Representatives this month and is to go on indefinite leave to prepare for the trial, her spokesman said yesterday. Sereno is to go on leave today, but is confident of being cleared of any wrongdoing during the impeachment trial, spokesman Jojo Lacanilao said. Lacanilao said that Sereno would not resign amid reports that rival justices demanded she quit in a meeting, adding that any effort to remove the chief justice outside of an impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

INDONESIA

Groups blast reconciliation

One of the main groups for survivors of terror attacks has refused to participate in what it says is a flawed government-organized “reconciliation” meeting between former Muslim militants and victims. The three days of meetings between dozens of ex-militants and victims has its finale yesterday, with speeches by seven government ministers and singing of the national anthem. Indonesian Survivors Foundation cofounder Sucipto Hari Wibowo said the government has good intentions, but many survivors have yet to come to terms with what happened to them, let alone face the people responsible. The rights of victims are “more important than a reconciliation held under the spotlight,” he said.