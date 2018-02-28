Salvadorean army not opening archives for missing kids

AP, SAN SALVADOR

More than 25 years after the end of its civil war, families in El Salvador are still searching for about 3,000 children who disappeared in the fighting.

The country’s military has so far refused to open its archives from that period to allow an investigation into the whereabouts of children separated from their families during combat between guerrillas and government forces.

In a decision released in January, the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador backed the demand of Nicolasa Rivas for a probe into the disappearances of her daughters, Gladys Suleyma and Norma Climaco Rivas, who were six and seven years old when they went missing in San Vicente Province in 1982. Rivas blames the military for taking her daughters.

The UN Truth Commission for El Salvador created with the signing of the peace agreement in January 1992 estimated there were 5,000 forced disappearances during the war. Families and human rights advocates have documented about 3,000 more cases and estimate that about 3,000 of all the disappeared were minors.

The court’s decision ordered the armed forces to release information related to a military operation called “Mario Azenon Palma.” It was during that operation that Gladys and Norma disappeared, according to their mother.

The Salvadorean Ministry of Defense has said that “after having searched the institutional archives it has been established that no documents or registries of any kind related to the alleged operation have been found.”

The court responded that if the military continues to refuse, it would ask Salvadorean President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to exert pressure on it to open the archives. It also asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate the sisters’ disappearance.

Eduardo Garcia, executive director of Pro-Busqueda, a group dedicated to the war’s missing minors, said the operation’s existence has been confirmed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“To think of reconciliation in the country it isn’t enough to say that the wounds are healed,” Garcia said. “The wounds are merely suppressed. There are living people who are being denied freedom.”

The truth commission found that during the 1980 to 1992 war, government forces tried to isolate guerrillas and their supporters, cutting off access to food and medicine. When soldiers moved against communities and guerrillas fled, women, the elderly and children often fell behind.

Fighters would return to look for their families, but often could not find them. Relatives and activists say children were sometimes taken by soldiers.

“We fled with a bunch of families when we were detected by the elite battalions. The army bombed us, shot at us and deployed troops,” said Jose Lainez Ayala, a 61-year-old also from San Vicente.

When the fighting was over, Lainez Ayala said, he returned to find the dead body of his eight-year-old daughter, but there was no sign of his six-year-old.

“We couldn’t find her because the army took her,” he said.

In its ruling supporting Rivas’ call for an investigation into the fate of her daughters, the court said there was sufficient information to conclude “they were involuntarily disappeared at the hands of soldiers.”

Pro-Busqueda said its own investigations indicate that soldiers took children and adopted them as their own, though it is not clear how many.