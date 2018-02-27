Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

At least four die after blast

Four people were killed in an explosion and fire in a three-story building in Leicester, England, police said yesterday. “At this stage, there are four confirmed fatalities and four people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement about the blast on Sunday evening. Officers said that the cause had yet to be determined. Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, which tore through the building in a residential area west of the city’s center. Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill warned that the toll could yet rise further.

MEXICO

Candidate fights accusations

Mexican presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, one of the main contenders in the Mexican presidential election to be held in July, on Sunday rejected corruption allegations against him and accused the government of trying to smear his campaign, which is running second in most polls. Anaya, candidate of the Citizen Front for Mexico coalition, presented the attorney general’s office with a letter denying allegations by rivals that he had benefited from illicit property deals in Queretaro State, his home state in central Mexico. At the center of the dispute is the purchase and sale of real estate in an industrial park in the state from 2014 to 2016. Anaya said the deals were completely legitimate, setting out the various transactions in a video posted on social media. “Everything I’ve done has been legal, and above all, 100 percent transparent,” Anaya said in the video.

ARGENTINA

Crew’s relatives seek funds

Relatives of the 44 Argentine submarine crew members who disappeared in the southern Atlantic Ocean in November last year have launched a fundraising effort to continue the search for the missing vessel. The social media campaign was created after bidding on a contract to search for the ARA San Juan was suspended. The Argentine government has offered a reward of US$5 million “to those persons who provide information and useful data” leading to the submarine’s location. “We are searching for the truth and you can join us. We are raising funds to hire vessels with up-to-date technology,” the families said in their call for donations to two bank accounts for local and foreign currency.

UNITED STATES

Weinstein Co to go bankrupt

The board of directors of The Weinstein Co late on Sunday said that the New York film and TV studio planned to file for bankruptcy after talks to sell it collapsed, several media outlets reported. The company had been seeking a deal that would spare it from bankruptcy after more than 70 women accused film producer Harvey Weinstein, its ex-chairman and once one of Hollywood’s most influential men, of sexual misconduct including rape. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

BELGIUM

Rubens’ old castle for sale

Elewijt Castle, at which Flemish Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens spent the final five years of his life, is up for sale for 4 million euros (US$4.9 million). The sale includes three buildings: a six-bedroom sandstone residence with a high-ceilinged private chapel; a four-bedroom villa; a tower complex, a drawbridge and moat. The fireplace in the living room has Rubens’ coat of arms chiseled into it. In total, residents can make use of 33 rooms and amble over 8 hectares of lush, rolling meadow. The owner has gradually restored the castle since 1955 and in 2009 it was granted heritage designation.