Agencies

MEXICO

University shooting kills two

Mexico City officials said at least two people have died in a shooting on Friday following a dispute on the vast National Autonomous University campus. The university said the two people involved were not part of the university community, but has not identified them. The city prosecutor’s office said two men aged 20 and 29 died at a hospital after the incident, which occurred near the university’s Department of Accounting and Administration. Both institutions have said they are investigating. The university has about 350,000 students, although many of them attend school at sites outside the main campus, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

UNITED STATES

Brown to subsidize actors

Brown University on Friday announced that it would provide scholarships to cover tuition for all master’s degree students studying acting and directing. The Ivy League university in Rhode Island said it wants to ease student debt, diversify the pool of actors and directors in training, encourage innovation in the arts and ultimately redefine whose stories are told on stage. The university is to begin providing the funds in the 2018-2019 academic year for students in the Brown/Trinity Repertory Company master of fine arts programs in acting and directing. The university anticipates 40 to 50 students will receive the scholarships, which would also be extended to future students. Patricia Ybarra, chair of Brown’s theater arts and performance studies department, said even successful artists often cannot repay debt, which deters students from low and middle-income families from applying to master of fine arts programs.

UNITED STATES

Chase kicked in self-defense

A New York man said he kicked actor Chevy Chase in self-defense after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute. Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he said he followed the car across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, with both drivers pulling over in South Nyack. A passenger in the truck, Michael Landrio, told the New York Post that the former Saturday Night Live star got into their vehicle and tried to punch him. Landrio said that is when he kicked Chase, sending him flying. A spokeswoman for Chase said the actor did not get into the vehicle and did not try to attack Landrio. Landrio was charged with harassment. Chase was not charged.

UNITED STATES

Retiree wins sweepstakes

A Pennsylvania retiree has won US$1 million up-front and US$5,000 per week for the rest of her life through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. Members of the marketing company’s Prize Patrol on Friday surprised 72-year-old Jo-Ann Snyder at her home in Wilkes-Barre with oversized checks, flowers and balloons. Snyder said she and her husband, Michael Snyder, a part-time mechanic, can now fulfill their dream of traveling US Route 66 from Chicago to California. Jo-Ann Snyder is to get to choose an heir who will also get US$5,000 per week for the rest of their life. The retired optical company worker had only one gripe during the excitement: She said it would have been nice to have some advance notice so she could have done her hair.