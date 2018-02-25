US deportations targeting more noncriminals: data

AP, SAN DIEGO, California

People in the US arrested by deportation officers increasingly have no criminal backgrounds, according to figures released on Friday, reflecting the commitment by the administration of US President Donald Trump to cast a wider net.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 65 percent of arrests from October to December last year were criminals, compared with 82 percent during the final full three months of the administration of former US president Barack Obama.

Arrests of criminals jumped 14 percent from 22,484 to 25,626, but arrests of noncriminals nearly tripled from 4,918 to 13,548.

Overall, there were 39,174 deportation arrests in the period, up from 27,402 during the final full three months of the Obama administration. The 43 percent surge is consistent with trends since Trump took office and dramatically increased enforcement.

During the 2017 fiscal year, which included nearly four months under Obama, 74 percent had criminal convictions and an additional 16 percent were pending charges.

The most common crimes were driving under the influence, drugs, other traffic offenses and immigration violations, the data showed.

The Trump administration has said people with criminal histories remain a priority, but that no one in the country illegally is immune.