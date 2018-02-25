Ex-Trump aide turns witness in probe

AP, WASHINGTON

A former senior adviser to US President Donald Trump’s election campaign on Friday pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges, switching from defendant to cooperating witness in the special counsel’s probe of Trump’s campaign and Russia’s alleged election interference.

The plea by Rick Gates revealed that he would help special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in “any and all matters” as prosecutors continue to probe the 2016 campaign, Russian meddling and Gates’ long-time business associate, one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

With his cooperation, Gates gives Mueller a witness willing to provide information on Manafort about his finances and political consulting work in Ukraine, and also someone who had access at the highest levels of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Gates, 45, of Richmond, Virginia, made the plea at the federal courthouse in Washington. He stood somberly beside his attorney and did not speak during his hearing, except to answer routine questions from the judge about whether he understood the rights he was giving up.

He admitted to charges accusing him of conspiring against the US government related to fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying, as well as lying to federal authorities in a recent interview.

Under the terms of the plea, he is estimated to face between 57 and 71 months behind bars and a possible fine ranging from US$20,000 to US$200,000.

Prosecutors might seek a shortened sentence depending on his cooperation.

The plea came a day after a federal grand jury in Virginia returned a 32-count indictment against Gates and Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud. Gates is the fifth defendant to plead guilty in Mueller’s investigation.

The indictment in Virginia was the second round of charges against Gates and Manafort, who were initially charged in October last year with unregistered lobbying and conspiring to launder millions of dollars they earned while working on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.

In court filings over the past few months, Gates gradually began to show the strain the case was placing on him and his family.

He frequently pleaded with US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson for leniency in his house arrest to let him attend sporting events with his four children.

Even on Friday, ahead of his plea, Gates had asked the judge to let him take his children to Boston for spring break so they could “learn about American history in general, and the Revolutionary War in particular.”

Gates’ plea comes on the heels of a stunning indictment last week that laid out a broad operation of election meddling by Russia, which began in 2014, and employed fake social media accounts and on-the-ground politicking to promote Trump’s campaign, disparage US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and sow division and discord widely among the US electorate.

The charges to which Gates is pleading guilty do not involve any conduct connected to the Trump campaign. They largely relate to a conspiracy of unregistered lobbying, money laundering and fraud laid out in his indictments.

However, his plea does newly reveal that Gates spoke with the FBI earlier this month and lied during the interview.

That same day, his attorneys filed a motion to withdraw from representing him for “irreconcilable difference.”