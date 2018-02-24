Agencies

INDIA

Child porn ring leader arrested

Indian police on Thursday arrested a student on charges of running an international child pornography network through a messaging app, an official said. Detectives from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided multiple locations across the country and arrested the 20-year-old administrator of a WhatsApp group at his home in the city of Kannuaj in northern Uttar Pradesh state. The group run by the student had more than 115 members from at least 18 countries, including the US, Mexico, Kenya, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and New Zealand. “We arrested the administrator of the WhatsApp group and recovered computer hardware and mobiles phones used to upload and store the videos and pictures,” a CBI official said. India has stringent laws against child pornography, and authorities have tried to crack down on abuses in recent years.

RWANDA

Refugees protest food cuts

At least five refugees were killed and 20 injured at a camp in Rwanda after a protest over a cut in food rations turned violent, Rwandan police said yesterday. Seven policemen were also injured. About 3,000 refugees had camped outside UN offices at the camp since Tuesday. Police on Thursday tried to disperse them using teargas, police spokesman Theos Badege told state radio. “We used force ... yesterday afternoon after warning that security forces would be used,” he said. The refugees from neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo had left their camp in Kiziba and walked 15km to Karongi, in western Rwanda, to protest against a 25 percent cut implemented last month in rations provided by the UN refugee agency. The World Food Programme had warned of more cuts if monthly requirements of US$2.5 million were not met.