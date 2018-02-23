Agencies

CHINA

Release of advocate urged

A group of UN human rights experts on Wednesday condemned the detention in China of a rights activist who promoted the Tibetan language and called for charges against him to be dropped. The six experts criticized a regional court ruling last month that upheld charges of “incitement to separatism” against Tashi Wangchuk, who has been held for more than two years. They said the charge can carry a five-year prison sentence. The court case largely centered on comments the activist made in a New York Times article and video documentary in which he called for the Tibetan minority to be taught in their mother tongue.

ISRAEL

Army helped stop attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israeli intelligence services prevented the downing of an “Australian airliner” as part of wide-ranging international intelligence-sharing, but gave no details. His comments followed a statement from the army that a branch of military intelligence known as “Unit 8200” had foiled an “aerial attack abroad by [the] Islamic State [group].” Israeli media said the army statement referred to an attempted bombing in July last year of an Etihad Airways flight due to leave Sydney for Abu Dhabi, which was foiled by Australian security forces before the plane took off. An Australian man had sent his unsuspecting brother to board the flight carrying a homemade bomb disguised as a meat-mincer, Australian police said.

MONTENEGRO

Suspected attack on compound

An unknown person blew themselves up after throwing a suspected grenade into the US embassy compound in Podgorica, the government said yesterday. “In front of the USEmbassyMNE building in Podgorica, Montenegro, an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device,” the official government account tweeted, adding that the device was “most probably” a hand grenade.

INDONESIA

Eleven missing in landslide

Eleven people are missing and 14 have been injured following a landslide yesterday that cascaded down the terraced slopes of a rice field on Java, officials said. The missing people, farmers tending their crops in Brebes District were buried under an avalanche of mud and rock at about 8am. “The landslide buried the farmers working in their rice fields,” National Agency for Disaster Management spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement. The incident followed several days of heavy rain in the mountainous area. Another 14 farmers were injured and have been taken to a nearby medical center for treatment.

CAMBODIA

PM vows to ‘shame’ Australia

Prime Minister Hun Sen has threatened to “shame” Australia and block the release of a joint statement at a regional summit in Sydney next month if he faces pressure over a political crackdown at home. The prime minister has been chastised by Western countries for taking a hammer to the nation’s democracy in recent months by dissolving the main opposition party, shuttering independent news outlets and pursuing critics in the courts. On Wednesday, Hun Sen said he would not tolerate any pressure on domestic politics when he attends an ASEAN summit hosted by Australia next month. “If you treat me inappropriately, I will hit back and leave shame on your face at the scene,” he said.