Mueller looking at Kushner’s foreign ties

AFP and AP, WASHINGTON and NEW DELHI

US special counsel Robert Mueller is probing US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s efforts to get foreign investors beyond Russia to provide financing for his company during the presidential transition, including in China, CNN reported on Monday.

The probe was previously said to have only focused on the Russia contacts of Kushner, the campaign’s data analytics and Kushner’s ties with disgraced former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mueller’s team is probing Kushner’s conversations during the presidential transition to get financing for the Kushner Co-backed 666 Fifth Avenue office building in New York City after financial setbacks, CNN said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner’s father founded the real-estate developer and lender.

CNN said Mueller’s investigators have yet to contact Kushner Co or request interviews with its executives and the reasons behind the focus on the outreach to foreign investors are unclear.

Kushner played a leading role in the presidential transition team’s contacts with foreign governments and has indicated that he spoke during that time with more than 50 contacts from more than 15 countries.

One week after Trump’s Nov. 8, 2016, election, Kushner met the chairman and other executives of China’s Anbang Insurance, the New York Times has reported.

Kushner and Anbang chairman Wu Xiaohui (吳小暉) were close to finishing a deal for the Chinese conglomerate to invest in 666 Fifth Avenue, but the talks broke down, the Times said.

Kushner purchased the building in 2007 for US$1.8 billion in a mostly debt deal, but the housing crisis triggered financial setbacks for 666 Fifth Avenue, leading Vornado Realty Trust to take a 49.5 percent stake in 2011.

“In all of Mr Kushner’s extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co deals,” Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell told CNN.

Meanwhile, the eldest son of the US president has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on wealthy Indians who have already bought units in Trump-branded developments.

Donald Trump Jr yesterday morning posed for photographs with Indian developers, who are building the complexes in four cities.

Later in the week, he was scheduled to make a speech about Indo-Pacific relations at a New Delhi business summit, sharing the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trump Organization has licensing agreements with all its Indian business partners, who build the properties and acquire the Trump name in exchange for a fee.

A barrage of glossy full-page ads in Indian newspapers promise that buyers who order apartments in that development by Thursday will get “a conversation and dinner” with Trump Jr one day later.