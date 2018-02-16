FEATURE: Latin American journalists take on media machismo

Thomson Reuters Foundation, TEPIC, Mexico

Traveling around Latin America to show journalists how to hone their digital skills, Mariana Santos quickly realized more women were filling column inches and producing content, but the region’s newsrooms were still overwhelmingly led by men.

In a push to give women a better chance to set the agenda, her Chicas Poderosas (“Powerful Girls”) group is now helping Latin American women develop their own independent media companies.

“We really need more women who are able to be leaders and are not afraid,” said Santos, formerly a digital designer for the Guardian newspaper.

“Women do not get given good stories. They are told they got that good story because they went to sleep with a guy,” she said by telephone from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The non-profit Chicas Poderosas has trained about 5,000 women from Mexico to Argentina in interactive storytelling, investigative reporting and leadership skills, to help bolster their positions in the media where females are starkly absent from senior roles.

Now 30 journalists, designers, photographers and developers on the group’s four-month accelerator scheme, New Ventures Lab, are working out how to develop, run and eventually monetize their own media businesses, most with a strong social slant.

One project runs a media Web site for Ecuador’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, while another is developing an arts and entertainment site in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte. A group in Manaus is fact-checking news and information in the Amazon region of Brazil.

“This is very innovative — what we’re trying to do is create a disruptive process to improve the media in Latin America,” said Lia Valero, who took part in the lab run at Google’s offices in Sao Paulo.

The Bogota-based El Poder de Elegir (“Power to Choose”) group she is part of has worked with media technology firm Meedan to develop ways to fact-check political messages being exchanged via WhatsApp ahead of Colombia’s May election.

The project wants WhatsApp users to forward messages they get with political content, which Valero’s team will try to verify using a pool of journalists around the nation.

They plan to respond with an image indicating whether the information is accurate or not, and post the results online.

Valero hopes the service will help voters make informed decisions and flag trends other journalists could pick up.

It could also be deployed in upcoming elections in Brazil and Mexico, she said.

Faced with a male-dominated media culture, Colombian women often struggle to climb the career ladder, said Valero, noting a prominent journalist’s recent decision to tell how she was raped by a high-profile man she did not identify for fear of reprisal.

Bolstering women in Latin America’s media could help push under-reported stories to the front page, including the high levels of femicide and poverty plaguing women across the region, Chicas Poderosas codirector Vicki Hammarstedt said.

“We believe women having leadership positions will actually change the conversation, but also provide women with the opportunity to have a direct impact on that conversation,” said Hammarstedt, who is also director of the University of California Berkeley Advanced Media Institute.

According to the Global Media Monitoring Project run by the World Association for Christian Communication, 43 percent of reporters and presenters in Latin America in 2015 were women, up from just 28 percent in 2000.