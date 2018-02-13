Agencies

PAKISTAN

Rights lawyer Jehangir dies

Prominent right activist and lawyer Asma Jehangir died on Sunday in Lahore of a heart attack at the age of 66, her daughter said. Jehangir suffered a heart attack late on Saturday night and was rushed to hospital, where she died early on Sunday, her daughter Munizae said. News of her death shook political, social and media circles, as well as government ranks. She served as chairwoman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and was widely respected for her outspoken criticism of the nation’s militant and extreme Islamist groups and unparalleled record as rights activist. She was also a UN rapporteur on human right and extrajudicial killings and on Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential women.

TONGA

Cyclone prompts curfew

The government yesterday declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the capital, Nuku’alofa, as the kingdom braced for a direct hit from Tropical Cyclone Gita. The cyclone has already created havoc in Samoa and is threatening to become a Category Five storm before reaching the nation last night. Truckloads of troops were helping people batten down as the capital prepared for the cyclone and evacuation centers were opened across the kingdom.

CHINA

Tanker spill sparks inferno

A stretch of the Beijing-Harbin Expressway in Hebei Province was transformed into a raging inferno on Sunday after an overturned tanker coated the road in liquid natural gas. Dashcam footage from a passing car shows a blue sedan bursting into flames just moments after the driver pulled onto the shoulder behind the tanker. As he pulls over, the entire length of road turns into a sea of flame, engulfing another car and incinerating trees and bushes edging the road. The car filming the scene quickly reversed, trying to escape the surging flames. Two people were seriously burned and another six sustained light injuries, media reports said.

UNITED STATES

Power loss in Puerto Rico

An explosion and fire at an electric substation threw much of northern Puerto Rico into darkness late on Sunday in a setback for the territory’s efforts to fully restore power more than five months after Hurricane Maria. The island’s Electric Power Authority said several municipalities were without power, including parts of the capital, San Juan, but they were optimistic it could be restored within a day as they worked to repair a substation that controls voltage. It was not immediately known what caused Sunday’s fire, which was quickly extinguished.

AUSTRALIA

Cruise sunk by bottle hit

A P&O cruise ship was forced to return to Sydney after a brawl over a toilet line, with a Russian woman charged yesterday with allegedly attacking a man with an empty wine bottle. A fight broke out between several men in the early hours of Sunday morning as they waited in line to use a bathroom. “During the fight, a 37-year-old woman, who is the partner of one of the men, allegedly struck a 21-year-old man on the head with an empty wine bottle, causing a laceration,” New South Wales police said. “Security separated the men and they were detained.” The ship, which was reportedly on a three-day voyage, steamed back to Sydney where six men and the woman were met by police. The men were subsequently released pending further inquiries, while the woman was charged with reckless wounding and affray.