Last Paris attacks suspect keeps mum as trial begins

AFP, BRUSSELS

The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, yesterday refused to answer questions as he went on trial in Brussels over a bloody shootout with police that led to his capture.

Tight security surrounded the start of the trial of the 28-year-old, who was transferred overnight from a jail near Paris and arrived in Belgium in a convoy of police vehicles.

Abdeslam, who has declined to to speak to investigators since his arrest in March 2016, immediately signaled his defiance by refusing to stand when asked by the judge and saying he would not cooperate.

“I do not wish to answer any questions,” Abdeslam, bearded and wearing a long-sleeved white polo shirt, said when the presiding judge, Marie-France Keutgen, asked him to confirm his identity.

The judge told the court that Abdeslam has also refused to have photographs or video taken of him during the four-day trial in Brussels.

The Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent faces charges of attempted terrorist murder of police officers and carrying banned weapons at a gun battle in the Forest district of Brussels on March 15, 2016.

Three police officers were wounded and a militant was killed in the fight, which came as Abdeslam was on the run four months after the Paris attacks. He was captured three days later.

Abdeslam and the man arrested with him, Tunisian national Sofiane Ayari, 24, could serve up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Hundreds of Belgian security forces turned the Palais de Justice in Brussels into a virtual fortress, while a helicopter with searchlights circled overhead as he arrived.

“This must remain an ordinary trial,” said the official who presides over the court, Luc Hennart. “If there is the slightest problem, I will order the courtroom to be evacuated.”

The non-jury trial is the prelude to a later one in France and prosecutors hope the Brussels trial will yield clues not only about the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, but also the suicide bombings months later in Brussels.

Abdeslam has refused point-blank to speak to investigators throughout the nearly two years since his arrest, which capped a four-month hunt for Europe’s most wanted man.

However, he has insisted on attending the Brussels trial, where three judges are to lead proceedings for four days, which had raised hopes, now apparently dashed, that he would use it to break his silence.

Hennart insisted that the trial would only focus on the shootout, saying: “That is what we will talk about, we will not talk about either the Brussels or Paris attacks.”