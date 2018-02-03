Swimming wallaby on the run saved out of Sydney Harbour

AFP, SYDNEY

A swimming wallaby was plucked from Sydney Harbour by a passing ferry after the spooked animal was apparently chased out of its bushland home by a dog.

Ferries in the beachside suburb of Manly came to a temporary halt late yesterday as crew members aboard one vessel threw a rope around the distressed marsupial and slowly hauled it out of the water.

The wallaby — which resembles a smaller version of a kangaroo — was “distressed, wet and bedraggled,” Sydney Wildlife volunteer carer Jodie Lewis said.

However, she was recovering well with only minor scratches on her feet and was expected to be released back into the wild in the coming days.

The organization had “tried to make sure she is kept as stress-free as possible to get her back out” into the wild, she said.

Lewis estimated that the wallaby, whose species is rarely seen swimming, was in the water for about 30 minutes, she said, adding that witnesses told her that it had been chased by an off-leash dog.

Last month, a wallaby startled motorists as it hopped across Sydney Harbor Bridge.

It was monitored by traffic controllers until police cornered the animal and took it to the city’s Taronga Zoo for assessment.

Police said it might have come from a golf course in the suburb of Cammeray, more than 3km away.

It was later released back into the wild.