Agencies

VATICAN

Holy See rebukes cardinal

The Vatican has chastised retired Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), who accused the Holy See of “selling out” to Beijing for reportedly promoting bishops endorsed by the Chinese government. The cardinal suggested in his statement that the pope was not kept informed of actions he does not approve, a charge Vatican spokesman Greg Burke denied on Tuesday. “The pope is in constant contact with his collaborators, in particular in the Secretariat of State, on Chinese issues,” Burke said in a statement, adding that Francis was informed “faithfully and in detail.” However, Burke did not comment on the alleged Vatican requests to the underground bishops.

COSTA RICA

Christian candidate leading

A conservative Christian congressman best known for his opposition to gay rights remains the favorite in next month’s presidential election, a poll released on Tuesday night showed. Fabricio Alvarado, a 43-year-old ex-television host, led in several runoff scenarios in the poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday by OPol Consultores. Election experts say a second round runoff is likely as no candidate is expected to win at least 40 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election. A run-off featuring the top two vote-getters would take place in early April. In a hypothetical match-up against Antonio Alvarez of the National Liberation Party, Alvarado would win with 37 percent support compared with Alvarez’s 34 percent, the poll showed.

UNITED STATES

Helicopter crash kills three

A helicopter on Tuesday crashed into a southern California home shortly after takeoff, killing three people and injuring two others, officials said. The four-seat Robinson R44 went down in a gated community in Newport Beach, about 72km southeast of Los Angeles. Four people were on board the helicopter. One of the killed or injured people was a bystander on the ground outside the house, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals, but there was no immediate word on their condition.

UNITED STATES

‘Glee’ star Salling dies

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy Glee, has died of a possible suicide at age 35, a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges. Salling’s lawyer, Michael Proctor, said the actor died on Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death. A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly said Salling was found hanging in a riverbed area in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. The official said the actor’s death was being investigated as a suicide. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

ISRAEL

Group fights Lorde boycott

A local legal rights group says it is suing two New Zealanders it credits with convincing pop singer Lorde to cancel her June concert in the nation. Shurat HaDin yesterday said it filed the suit in a Jerusalem court on behalf of three concert ticketholders. The group says the lawsuit intends to give “real consequences to those who selectively target Israel and seek to impose an unjust and illegal boycott against the Jewish state.” The three ticketholders are seeking about US$13,000 in damages. The two New Zealanders — one Jewish, one Palestinian — had appealed to Lorde in an open letter to “join the artistic boycott of Israel.”