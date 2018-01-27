Agencies

RUSSIA

Activist to remain in custody

A court in Chechnya has ruled to keep a human rights activist in custody, despite strong international criticism of his arrest. The court in Grozny on Thursday rejected Oyub Titiyev’s appeal and ordered him to remain in custody. Titiyev, the head of Chechnya’s branch of human rights group Memorial, was earlier this month arrested on drug possession charges that Memorial said were trumped up. The US and the EU have condemned his arrest as the latest in a string of moves to muzzle critical voices in the region. Amnesty International called for Titiyev’s release. “The Russian authorities must put an end to the coordinated assault they have carried out against Memorial and other human rights organizations across the country,” group senior research director Anna Neistat said in a statement. Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov rejected the criticism in an interview with online newspaper Daily Storm, arguing that Titiyev was arrested in line with the law.

UNITED STATES

Disguised scammer indicted

A Louisiana man charged with scamming investors and banks out of more than US$96 million is accused of disguising himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman to raise money from a New York-based private equity group. A federal indictment issued on Thursday says 56-year-old David deBerardinis of Shreveport represented himself as a businessman in the petroleum industry and used false identities, phony bank statements and bogus news articles to perpetuate a fraud scheme that began in 2008 and lasted until at least 2016. The indictment says deBerardinis hired a professional makeup artist for the disguise he used in 2013 to get more investor funds from an unidentified private equity group based in New York. He has been charged with wire fraud and attempted bank fraud. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

UNITED STATES

Trumps offered gold toilet

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters. Instead, the Guggenheim Museum’s curator came up with a pointedly satirical counteroffer: a working solid gold toilet made by an Italian artist, the Washington Post reported. The first couple asked for Van Gogh’s Landscape With Snow, featuring a man and his dog. Museum curator Nancy Spector, who has on social media been openly critical of Trump, e-mailed the White House in September last year to say that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation used until August by visitors in a museum restroom. The toilet, titled America, is Maurizio Cattelan’s jab at the nation’s greedier instincts. It has an estimated value topping US$1 million. The Washington Post said the White House has remained silent on the offer.